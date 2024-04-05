The Department of Basic Education will soon introduce a certificate for those who pass grade nine

The certificate is expected to address high unemployment levels and will give those who want to leave school at grade nine a qualification

South Africans argued over whether this was a good idea or not, and those who supported it gave reasons

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Basic Education threw the country into an intense debate about whether education is still the key to success. It revealed that it would be stepping up on its project to introduce a certificate in grade nine.

Basic Education Department to introduce new certificate

Speaking to eNCA, the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, said the department decided to introduce the General Education Certificate to assist learners. She explained that the purpose of the certificate is not to allow learners to leave high school at grade nine but to discover what skills the learner is good at.

Once the department, through the certificate, understands the learner's skills, they can guide the learner to choose a learning path that is suitable for them. She said this certificate has already been introduced to areas with technical and vocational schools and will boost the economy by helping learners study for what they're good at.

Netizens debate the certificate

South Africans on Facebook discussed whether the certificate was a good idea.

Some supported the idea.

Thabang Bongs said:

“I’m in support. As long as it allows them to branch into TVET colleges and they can get proper skills and experiences for in-demand job opportunities.”

Ste Sthembi Sthe said:

“They should leave formal school and learn a trade. That would be great if they did so. It will also address unemployment.”

Gontse Nate Lekgetho said:

“It’s a great idea. It’s a fact that not everyone will pass matric. Instead of being humiliated, they can take their grade nine and study at TVETs etc.”

Others opposed it

Anrie Gobey said:

“Keep them hungry, poor and uneducated.”

Danél Venter said:

“I’m not entirely sure how this will help.”

Nokuthula Mbatha said:

“This is ridiculous.”

