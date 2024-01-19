Matric Class of 2023 makes history with South Africa's record-breaking 82.9% pass rate

Minister Angie Motshekga proudly revealed the historic pass rate during the 2023 National Senior Certificate results release in Gauteng

The minister commended the ongoing improvement in the country's Basic Education system since 1994

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2023 National Senior Certificate results at a briefing in Randburg. Image: Gallo Images

The Matric Class of 2023 has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, securing South Africa's highest-ever pass rate of 82.9%. According to the Department of Education, this marks a notable 2.8% improvement compared to the 2022 results.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga unveiled the results in Gauteng

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga proudly unveiled this historic achievement during the official release of the 2023 National Senior Certificate results at a Randburg briefing on Thursday evening.

Minister Motshekga emphasised that the Class of 2023 has brought great pride to the nation.

"The determination, fortitude, and resilience displayed by the Class of 2023 mirror the extraordinary qualities exhibited by the Class of 2022, as both cohorts triumphed over formidable challenges."

Praising the Basic Education system of the country, the minister remarked that it has consistently shown improvement since 1994.

"Despite the temporary disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to this positive trend, strategic measures were implemented to ensure that learners had the opportunity to sit for their National Senior Certificate examinations.

In an outstanding achievement, the country attained a higher number of National Senior Certificate (NSC) passes, Bachelor passes, and passes with distinctions than ever seen before."

Mzansi sends their well wishes to the class of 2023

@WilliamMbuti

"Well hard work always pays."

@Moleleki22

"Class of 2023 did well."

@wenzilethusi

"Well done KZN. KZN has the most children writing Grade 12 exams and to be third is aa big achievement."

@simon95799

"Well done kids we appreciate the success."

St. Patrick’s CBC Kimberley's leading matric student secured 9 distinctions

Previously, Briefly News reported that The school took to Facebook to congratulate all the pupils and the high achievers. The Facebook post revealed that the school obtained a 100% pass rate for the 13th consecutive year. St Patrick’s CBC’s class of 2023 obtained a grade average of 66%, with 84,6% obtaining bachelor’s degree passes.

