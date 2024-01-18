Redhill School in Sandton has wowed the people of South Africa with its unbelievable matric results

The school proudly shared that it obtained an average of four distinctions per matric student, with 292 distinctions in total

Their top-performing student, Samuel Hertz, got an impressive 96% average with 11 distinctions

Redhill School in Sandton is overflowing with pride as they published their 2023 matric results. The school has dubbed the results an act of academic history.

Various private schools in South Africa have achieved matric results that are truly astonishing, proving to the world that our children are filled with endless possibilities.

The school released its incredible results, which produced an incredible average of four distinctions per matric student, with 292 distinctions in total.

The students at this school can choose from two schooling systems: The Independent Examination Board (IEB) and the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme.

Here is a breakdown of the results per system:

IEB results

100% university entrance (Bachelor's Degree Pass)

An average of 4 distinctions per student

292 distinctions in total

Students receiving

90% average or above – 7

80% average or above – 39

70% average or above – 62

60% average or above – 71

Distinctions:

21% received a full house (7 or more distinctions)

64% received an A average

86% received a B average or above

93% received one or more distinctions

IB Results

Redhill's International Baccalaureate Class of 2023 achieved outstanding results and outperformed the international average!

World average: 29.06 (out of a potential 45 points)

Redhill's average: 36.13 (surpassing the world average by 7.07 points!)

Four students achieved either 42 or 41 points (out of a potential 45 points)

Top achievers in IEB and IB systems

The school scholar Samuel Hertz, who followed the IEB system, surpassed academic excellence with a 96% average with 11 distinctions, of which 10 distinctions were 90% or above.

Joshua Brooking – top International Baccalaureate recipient, receiving 42 points out of a possible 45., alongside Serena Girard-Nguestsop and Shaswat Khowala, who were not far behind, receiving 41 points.

Emphasizing the demanding nature of the IBDP, achieving scores in the 40-42 range is a noteworthy accomplishment. While percentile rankings may vary annually, students with these scores are generally recognized globally as top performers. Such outstanding achievements often pave the way for admission to prestigious universities, frequently leading to scholarship opportunities.

Executive Head, Mr Joseph Gerassi, and the rest of the Redhill staff, students and family are beyond proud of the results achieved by their matric class of 2023.

Hilton College achieves 2.8 A symbols per student

