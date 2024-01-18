The Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, is expected to announce the matric results on 18 January

The results will determine whether the pass mark improved from last year when students were still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic

The Dean of Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Education, Professor Mbulengeni Madiba, revealed to Briefly News what matriculants who don't pass well can do

The Stellenbosh University's Dean of Education provided alternative options for matriculants who didn't perform well. Images: Mbulu Madiba/Facebook and filmstudio/Getty Images

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, is expected to release the Matric results in Randburg on the evening of 18 January.

As the IEB results were released, many are looking to see how the 2033 matriculants fared. Some questioned the logic of releasing the matric results after schools opened.

The Stellenbosch Univesity Dean of Education, Professor Mbulungeni Madiba, told Briefly News that it is not the end of the world for those who may not have passed well.

Matric results to be announced in Randburg

According to SABC News, the matric results should show whether the 2023 class's pass mark would improve compared to the 2022 pass rate of 80.1%. Motshekga remarked that the results are being verified and that the system of computing and compiling the results is becoming stable. The country is also looking to see how the provinces fared. Last year, the province with the highest matric pass rate was the Free State, in which 88.5% passed, and the second highest was Gauteng.

Stellenbosch University Dean speaks to Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News, Professor Madiba said that not all learners should study for a degree programme.

“​​Matriculants need to know what their career interests are so that they can make the right choices. Not every student has to study for a degree. Many other vocational careers are very good and are in demand.

“It is important to note that not all learners should study for a degree programme. Learners who do not qualify for a degree programme or were unsuccessful in the 2023 matric exams may also further their education at accredited Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges by enrolling in courses that do not require a matric certificate."

Netizens questioned publishing them late

South Africans on X, formerly Twitter, struggled to understand why the matric results had to be released when the schools opened.

@MichShoxen posted:

“I can never understand why matric results are released after schools open.”

Unstable said:

“It never used to be like that.”

Detyro wrote:

“Nothing makes sense in South Africa anymore.”

Khazo asked:

"Also, why is marking taking so long?"

The Marsh remarked:

“I heard it’s because some matric pupils kill themselves when they don’t see their names on paper, and families and families end up spending Christmas holiday and news years in mourning.”

Boank wrote:

“It was never a thing. Results were always released on the first Friday of the year.-

Rakgadi Rubber Bands said:

“Back in my day, that’s not how it worked. Now, it’s very late, and I don’t get it.”

IEB matriculants get 98.46% pass rate

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the IEB results came out, and the matriculants passed with a 98.46% pass rate.

Last year's pass rate was 98.42%, which means there was a slight improvement in the pass rate.

South Africans were joyful that the matric students passed so well and wished them a bright future ahead of them.

