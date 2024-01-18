A TikTokker, @youth.opportunities, shared how South African Grade 12 learners can check their results

This is after the Department of Education announced that the outcomes will released on 18 January 2024

The online community reacted to the TikTok user's pug, expressing their appreciation

A TikTokker shared different ways of checking matric results. Images: @youth.opportunities/ TikTok, @oleksii arseniuk/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

It's that time of the year. The Department of Education announced that matric results will be released today, 18 January 2024.

Many learners around the country are experiencing mixed feelings - excitement, stress, and anxiety. This is all normal at this time of the year.

Unlike the old times, learners do not have to go to school or wait at stores to get the newspapers to see matric results. With technology, everything is a fingertip away.

One TikTokker, @youth.opportunities, shared a video, plugging matriculants with ways to check their results.

Matriculants can check their results via:

SMS - Send your ID number to 45856. This service cost R1,50.

MatricMateApp - Go to Play Store or any other app store to download it. You'll be prompted to enter your ID number. As soon as your results are available, you will be prompted.

USSD - Dial *120*45856#. You will be required to provide your ID number, and then your results will be sent to you as soon as they are available. This service charges R1,50 per minute.

See how to check matric results

Netizens show appreciation

The video got over 1,000 likes, with TikTokkers expressing their gratitude and those who were unsure asked for clarity.

@ said:

"I forgot my exam number and threw my timetable "

@user1101723633091 shared:

"Even when you are upgrading you can check?."

@NkosiPhendule commented:

"How do you check on News24."

@linda_Baans said:

"Mangithi matric mangithi futhi" (I thought these were results)

Girl achieves beyond expectation grade 12 results

In another story, Briefly News reported about a girl who achieved results beyond her expectations.

A TikTok video shared by @iamzeephs shows the 2023 matriculant going through the phone as she scans for her details and results before she bursts into happiness, jumping up and down and receiving hugs from her loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News