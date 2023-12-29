The Department of Education revealed that the matric results will be released on 18 January

The department's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, explained that the papers were all marked in the week leading to Christmas

South Africans were confused as to why the results would be released so late

South Africans don't understand why the matric results will be released in mid-January. Images: Rafa Fernandez Torres and Rob Lewine

Source: Getty Images

South Africans don't understand why matric results will be released on 18 January. The Department of Basic Education revealed that the results will be made available in the middle of January.

Results will be released in mid-January

According to spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the capturing of the marks ended a week ago, and the department is collecting data from the marking centres. eNCA revealed that the department will then meet with Umalusi to ensure no mistakes in marking and capturing results are accurate. He added that the Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, will release the results on 18 January.

Netizens don't understand why the delay

South Africans on Facebook struggled to understand why the Department of Education will release the matric results this late.

Phenduka Esihle Busi said:

“Universities’ registrations will begin on the 10th of January. We are led by domkops.”

Wayne Mostert added:

“Before the ANC took over, matric exam papers were marked after each paper was written, and the final results were published by Christmas Eve by the latest.”

Louse Bouwer was perplexed:

“Why the long wait? The last papers were written end of November! Poor matrics that have to wait.”

Heino Denton pointed out:

“Why must the poor matrics wait so long for their results? In the past, I got m results before the new year even started.”

Jonathan Ryan blamed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment.

“BEE working its magic again. Never mind the youth have a 58% unemployment rate in SA, this probably takes it to 70% unemployment as most companies start in a week. How do we employ new minds when they don’t have a matric certificate to show results?”

Paige Elizabeth Fisher observed:

“That is so late! I got my results on January 1st.”

