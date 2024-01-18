A heartwarming TikTok video capturing a 2023 matriculant discovering her results has gone viral

The footage shows the young lady looking up for her matric results on her phone before breaking out into a celebration

The woman shared that her results were better than she expected and received many sweet comments on her post

A girl was overjoyed to see her final matric results. Image: @iamzeephs

Source: TikTok

The IEB matric results are officially out, and one young lady couldn't contain her excitement upon seeing her results.

A TikTok video shared by @iamzeephs shows the 2023 matriculant going through the phone as she scans for her details and results before she bursts into happiness, jumping up and down and receiving hugs from her loved ones.

@iamzeephs captioned the post:

"POV: Tour matric results were beyond what you expected."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi congratulates the young matriculant

Mzansi netizens were just as happy for the young lady as they showered her with love and congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, other matric learners who were still awaiting to learn their fate expressed nervousness.

.‍♀️ commented:

"Never been so happy for a stranger congratulations ❤️."

nonjabulozine said:

"Congratulations ❤️love this for you."

✰✰ wrote:

"Congratulations these videos are making me more nervous I’m chaking."

Only.with.jamiliaaa _ said:

"As we all still wait congratulations ."

LuckkyySA responded:

"Congrats girl ❤️Claiming this energy fr."

naomi.tshabzz commented:

"I did not have distinctions during the year got out with Bachelor D and 3❤ Mxm !!! The bible says We are more than Conquers!!"

Tino Nyanhi commented:

"Are they out already? Yhoooooooooo don’t make me have a stomach ache I just woke upyhooooo stress."

Meet Kearsney’s Nthato Sifumba with 94% in maths

Briefly News previously reported that four straight A-students, with the top achiever, Nthato Sifumba, earning himself an outstanding eight distinctions, make up the cream of the crop of Kearsney College's Class of 2023.

The KZN private all-boys school spoke to Briefly News about its top-performing matriculants who have not only put their school on the map but also shine as stellar examples to those who follow close behind them.

Nthato was the school's runner-up Dux and achieved straight As in all his subjects.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News