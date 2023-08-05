A kind man became a viral sensation for practising humanity in the busy CBD streets of Pretoria

The guy is seen in a TikTok video offering passing strangers who were having a rough day hugs

The footage garnered 966 000 views on the video-sharing platform and touched South Africans' hearts

A video of a man hugging strangers in Pretoria CBD. Image: @siyandamanga24

Source: TikTok

One man took time to spread love to ordinary South Africans going through the most in Pretoria CBD.

Pretoria man spreads love and healing to strangers

The man was standing on the street with a board that prompted passersby to embrace him. It read:

"Hello! If you are going through a tough time in your life right now, give me a hug."

He said he took to the streets because he believes love is the remedy for a world filled with cruelty, envy, hatred, jealousy, and violence.

"Genuine love, real love, true love that makes us perform an act of kindness because that is contagious. Showing a little bit of compassion to everybody we meet. Instead of trying to change others, we can change ourselves, we can change our hearts."

Heartwarming video of kind man goes TikTok viral

The kind act uploaded on the TikTok page @siyandamanga24 spread like wildfire and warmed Mzansi people's hearts.

Viewers were moved because so many strangers responded to the kind gesture and went in for a hug.

Watch the video below:

Clip of man hugging strangers moves Mzansi people to tears

@mohlokoa mentioned:

"It seems like half of South Africa is going through a lot.May God see us through."

@baddieesi12 posted:

"The number of men that went in for the hug, glad they are not ashamed to admit they are going through something."

@portiandlovu said:

"First time done in South Africa, I love this."

@aluthathando wrote:

"This is humanity and kindness in practice. It’s an inspiring sight, you made somebody’s day and mine included. "

@nompumelelonabhun commented:

"It's 3am, and I'm crying. These ain't just hugs, you healing people."

@verily2 added:

"We are many that need that hug coz wow it's bad up here."

@indie596 shared:

"I so wish I can get that hug I need it."

@lethabo.mekoaa wrote:

"Would’ve cried my lungs out after the hug."

