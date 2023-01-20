The 2022 matric results are out and the class of 2022 outperformed the previous class and achieved a pass rate of 80.1%

The Free State province was once again the best-performing province with an overall pass rate of 88.5%

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga was very proud of the 2022 cohort and stated that they showed resilience in times of hardship

JOHANNESBURG - The matric class of 2022 has every reason to be proud of themselves as they achieved an impressive 80.1% pass rate, which is a 3.7% improvement from the previous year's 76.4%.

Matric class of 2022 results are out and all provinces showed an impressive improvement with an overall pass rate of 80.1%.

The announcement was made on Thursday, January 19, by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga who seemed very proud of the 2022 cohort.

According to SABC News, the Free State province led the pack once again with an overall pass rate of 88.5% which is an increase of 2.8% from the previous year.

The Limpopo province was in last place yet again, with a pass rate of 72.1%. However, the Limpopo matriculants of 2022 outperformed the 2021 cohort who had an overall pass rate of 66.7%.

Here is a full breakdown of the 2022 matric pass rate (in order of ranking) in comparison to 2021:

Province 2022 Pass Rate 2021 Pass Rate 1. Free State 88.5% 85.7% 2. Gauteng 84.4% 82.8% 3. KwaZulu-Natal 83.0% 76.8% 4. Western Cape 81.4% 81.2% 5. North West 79.8% 78.2% 6. Eastern Cape 77.3% 73.0% 7. Mpumalanga 76.8% 78.2% 8. Northern Cape 74.2% 71.4% 9. Limpopo 72.1% 66.7% National 80.1% 76.4%

Minister Angie Motshekga commends the matric class of 2022

While Motshekga was proud of the class of 2022, the minister noted that the class of 2019 still has the highest pass rate in history with 81.3%.

However, Angie spoke fondly of the matric class of 2022 for showing resilience. The minister mentioned that this particular class was in Grade 10 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, which meant a large part of their normal schooling was disrupted for more than two years.

Motshekga also noted that in addition to dealing with the pandemic, the 2022 cohort showed the most resilience by facing loadshedding challenges as well, according to EWN.

Number of university admissions increases

In addition to an improved overall pass rate, the Basic Education minister noted that the number of bachelor passes increased by 8.9%. The KwaZulu-Natal province contributed the most bachelor passes and was followed by Gauteng.

Motshekga added that the increase in bachelor passes was a clear indication that there was a deliberate effort to improve the quality of education.

South Africans share matric results

@clearapple1 said:

"Even my nephew passed away with flying colours with six distinctions. I'm proud of you #MatricResults2022"

@CharismaticTM said:

"Congratulations my dynamite @neo_cholo. Admission to Bachelor Degree with two distinctions A 17-year-old author of 2twobooks - an entrepreneur. A trailblazer. Steve Harvey wako Mamelodi. Well done boy. #MatricResults2022"

@Mamphephethe_10 said:

"#MatricResults2022 My parents last born bagged it with Bachelor's pass and three distinctions as a cherry on top. "

Top matric achiever from Limpopo says he struggled with depression

Briefly News previously reported that Moeletsi Tladi from Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo is one of the top matric achievers for the class of 2022 and shared what it took to pass with flying colours.

The 18-year-old attended the ministerial breakfast hosted by the Department of Basic Education honouring matric students from public schools who excelled in their studies.

Tladi shared some of the challenges he faced during his final high school year which included managing depression, reported TimesLIVE.

