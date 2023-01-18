Top 20 best public high schools in Pretoria in 2024: all you need to know
This list of the top public high schools in Pretoria is a must-check. It highlights the best institutions to enroll your teenagers in and how well they pay attention to their academics and talents. Each has something to offer, so check this list to determine your best option.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- List of public high schools in Pretoria
- 20. Pretoria North High School
- 19. Hoërskool Tuine
- 18. Langenhoven High School
- 17. Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria
- 16. Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool
- 15. Lyttelton Manor High School
- 14. Hoërskool Wonderboom
- 13. Clapham High School
- 12. Rietondale High School
- 11. Hoërskool Waterkloof
- 10. Willowridge High School
- 9. The Glen High School
- 8. St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls
- 7. Pretoria High School for Girls
- 6. Pretoria Technical High School
- 5. Hatfield Christian School
- 4. Sutherland High School, Centurion
- 3. Pretoria Boys High School
- 2. St. Alban's College
- 1. Pretoria Secondary School
- What is the best high school in SA?
- What is the biggest high school in SA?
- What are some Pretoria West high schools?
- Is Rustenburg High School a private school?
- Are there free public high schools in Pretoria?
This list of top high schools in Pretoria samples top academic schools in the region based on their academic reputation and performance in interschool co-curricular competitions like sports over the years. Most are well-equipped with modern facilities.
Pretoria is home to the best educational institutions in the country. Due to the increasing number of private and public schools in the region, it would help to research several institutions to ensure the one you choose meets your child's needs. This list can help you find a suitable school for your child.
High school education costs have increased significantly over the past decade, with the average cost of a public school now at R33 400. Although South Africa's most expensive state schools are not cheap, they're significantly more affordable than their private school competitors. Below are more details about some of the top public high schools in Pretoria:
20. Pretoria North High School
- Physical address: 122 Berg Avenue, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 546 6590
- Email: administrasie@pnhs.co.za
- Website: pnhs.co.za
Pretoria North High School is an Afrikaans medium school with a history dating back to 1951. It is among the best-performing and most affordable public high schools in Pretoria North. The school strives to develop the leaders of tomorrow. Pretoria North High School was named among District D15's Top Quality Teaching Schools of 2018.
19. Hoërskool Tuine
- Physical address: 255 Bornmanstraat, Pretoria-Tuine, 0082
- Contact numbers: +27 (012) 379 6181/2 | +27 (012) 379 0410
- Email: ontvangs@hstuine.co.za
- Website: www.hoerskooltuine.co.za
Hoërskool Tuine was officially opened in January 1956 with a pupil count of 283. The school performs very well academically, and based on matric results, it has been ranked among the Top 5 schools in the district for several years. Hoërskool Tuine has experienced and knowledgeable staff who are assigned and act as examiners and moderators for the district.
18. Langenhoven High School
- Physical address: Paul Kruger Drive, Pretoria and Townlands 351-J, Pretoria, 0183
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 328 3466
- Email: langies@langieshigh.co.za
- Website: langenhovenhs.co.za
Langenhoven High School is one of the oldest schools in Pretoria. The school has various academic and non-academic programs and activities that prepare young people for the world. With experienced teachers around, students at Langenhoven High School gain adequate knowledge and skills to help them become useful in society and succeed in the future.
17. Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria
- Physical address: Bond St, Clydesdale, Pretoria, 0002
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 344 3811
- Email: bemarker@ahmp.co.za
- Website: ahmp.co.za
Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria is an Afrikaans medium high school for girls. The institution is the sister school of the Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool. The Afrikaans Hogere Skool was established in January 1920 and inaugurated as a girls' and boys' school in 1927 and 1930, respectively.
16. Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool
- Physical address: 1 Lynnwood Rd, Elandspoort 357-Jr, Pretoria, 0002
- Contact numbers: +27 (0) 12 344 3805/6/7
- Email: affies@affies.co.za
- Website: www.affies.com
Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool is among the most affordable high schools in Pretoria South. The English co-educational high school was established in 1920. It empowers learners to become leaders in all aspects of life. Additionally, Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool has activities like sports and cultural performances that emphasize collaboration and build a supportive community where diverse perspectives are valued.
15. Lyttelton Manor High School
- Physical address: Corner Selborne & Langebrink Avenue, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, 0157
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 664 5698
- Email: info@lmhs.co.za
- Website: lmhs.co.za
Lyttleton Manor High School was founded in 1962. It is an English medium school providing quality education from Grade 8 to Grade 12. The institution has established itself as a center of academic excellence, ranking near the top of league statistics and providing students with a comprehensive learning experience that includes subjects, curriculum learning, sports, and extracurricular activities.
14. Hoërskool Wonderboom
- Physical address: 1050 Steve Biko Rd, Wonderboom
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 335 6806
- Email: admin@wonnies.co.za
- Website: wonnies.co.za
Since it was established 74 years ago, this institution has been one of Pretoria's best public Afrikaans medium co-educational high schools. Hoërskool Wonderboom is an institution of excellence where every individual has opportunities to develop fully. They provide quality, innovative, relevant teaching, education, and coaching.
13. Clapham High School
- Physical address: 1166 Soutpansberg Rd, Queenswood, Pretoria, 0186
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 333 6011
Clapham is among the good high schools in Pretoria. The institution was founded in 1948 and is a Pretoria English Medium High Schools Athletics Association member. Students at Clapham High School are encouraged to identify their interests and thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.
12. Rietondale High School
- Physical address: Corner of 18 Ave & Pierneef Str, Deerness, Pretoria, 0084
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 329 0574
- Email: admin@rietondalehs.co.za
- Website: www.rietondalehs.co.za
Rietondale High School is among the best public high schools in Pretoria. The school falls within Tshwane North in Gauteng. Besides performing well academically, learners at Rietondale High School are encouraged to participate in sports like athletics, swimming, hockey, softball, netball, soccer, chess, tennis, and rugby.
11. Hoërskool Waterkloof
- Physical address: C/O Boeing St &, Solomon Mahlangu Dr, Erasmuskloof
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 347 0277/8
- Email: klofies@klofies.co.za
- Website: www.klofies.co.za
Founded in 1979, Horskool Waterkloof is one of the most expensive Afrikaans medium schools. Some notable alumni include Hennie Jacobs, an actor and singer, and Jordan Hermann, a professional cricketer. A gym, Klofie wardrobe, music center, and sports bureau are available at Hoërskool Waterkloof.
10. Willowridge High School
- Physical address: 518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 807 3423
- Email: headmaster@willowridge.co.za
- Website: www.willowridge.co.za
Willowridge High School is one of the best high schools in Pretoria. It was founded in 1987 and prides itself in offering quality education and extracurricular activities. The institution's extracurricular activities include sports. As a result, Willowridge High School has rugby union facilities, netball facilities, a swimming pool, cricket facilities, a gym, a basketball court, and a tennis lawn.
9. The Glen High School
- Physical address: c/o Garstfontein Rd & Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 348 8625
- Email: admin@theglenhighschool.co.za
- Website: theglenhighschool.co.za
The Glen High School is another public high school you could consider enrolling your child in. Apart from academics, The Glen High School devotes equal attention to students' excellence in extracurricular activities like sports, performing arts, and culture.
8. St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls
- Physical address: 30 St Marys Rd, Kloof, Durban, 3640
- Contact number: +27 (0) 31 764 9800
- Email: marketing@stmarysdsg.co.za
- Website: www.stmarys.pta.school.za
St. Mary's has been a faith-based learning institution since the late 1880s. Apart from academic excellence, the institution devotes more attention to the students' morals, leadership skills, and confidence. St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls also allows students to engage in co-curricular activities like sports, athletics, swimming, karate, hockey, soccer, and cross country.
7. Pretoria High School for Girls
- Physical address: 949 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, Gauteng
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 430 7341
- Email: info@phsg.org.za
- Website: www.phsg.org.za
Pretoria High School for Girls has been one of the best English-medium high schools in Pretoria over the years. Most of its students gain university entrance. Apart from academics, the Pretoria Girls grooms all-round students who excel in extracurricular activities. The school has netball, chess, volleyball, tennis, squash, basketball, hockey, water polo, swimming, soccer, athletics, and cultural activities.
6. Pretoria Technical High School
- Physical address: 649 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 343 2357/8
- Email: admin@pths.co.za
Pretoria Technical High School is among the excellent non-denominational Christian public high schools in Pretoria East. The school attracts most of its students from the greater Tshwane region. Apart from academics, PTHS has a media center learners use for research and reference.
5. Hatfield Christian School
- Physical address: 551 January Masilela Drive, Waterkloof Glen
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 361 1182
- Email: admin@hatfieldcs.co.za
- Website: www.hatfieldcs.co.za
Hatfield Christian School is one of the most reputable high schools in Pretoria. The institution's vision is to train leaders while equipping them with the Biblical aspect of subjects. Apart from academics, the students engage in athletics, cricket, rugby, soccer, hockey, tennis, toastmasters, drama, and music co-curricular activities.
4. Sutherland High School, Centurion
- Physical address: 1333 Willem Botha Ave, Eldoraigne, Centurion
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 658 5880 | +27 (0) 12 658 5881 | +27 (0) 12 658 5882
- Email: shs@sutherlandhs.co.za
- Website: www.sutherlandhs.co.za
Sutherland High School was established in 1987. It is among the top academic English medium co-educational high schools in Gauteng province. Sutherland High School highly emphasizes responsibility and ethical behavior. It teaches students how to be independent, healthy, resilient, and compassionate contributors to the community.
3. Pretoria Boys High School
- Physical location: Roper Street, Brooklyn
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 460 2246
- Email: info@boyshigh.com
- Website: boyshigh.com
Pretoria Boys High School is a semi-private institution and one of the few English high schools in Pretoria. It enrolls approximately 1,500 students, 300 of whom are boarders. The institution has about 100 full-time staff members looking out for the boarders. What's more, Pretoria Boys High School has well-equipped laboratories, libraries, and sports activities aiming to groom an all-rounded student.
2. St. Alban's College
- Physical address: 110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 348 1221
- Email: secretary@stalbanscollege.com
- Website: stalbanscollege.com
St. Alban's is one of the Anglican Church secondary schools rooted in Christian values. It has both day and boarding facilities and is one of the most outstanding institutions in the district. Unlike most institutions, St. Alban's College focuses on equipping learners with life skills that enable them to contribute positively to society.
1. Pretoria Secondary School
- Physical address: Sisulu St, Islington, Pretoria, 0001
- Contact number: +27 (0) 12 322 9943
- Email: ptasecondary@telkomsa.net
Pretoria Secondary School tops the list of excellent English-speaking government high schools in Pretoria. The school offers quality education and extracurricular activities. Most students from Pretoria Secondary School perform exceptionally well in the national examinations.
What is the best high school in SA?
Some of the top 10 high schools in Pretoria are:
- Pretoria Secondary School
- St. Alban's College
- Pretoria Boys High School
- Sutherland High School, Centurion
- Hatfield Christian School
- Pretoria Technical High School
- Pretoria High School for Girls
- St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls
- The Glen High School
- Willowridge High School
What is the biggest high school in SA?
Ngangolwandle Senior Secondary School in Elliotdale, Eastern Cape, is one of the biggest high schools in SA, with a student capacity of over 3,790 pupils.
What are some Pretoria West high schools?
Some of Pretoria West's top high schools are Hoërskool Pretoria, Langenhoven High School, and Hoërskool Tuine.
Is Tshwane Secondary School a private school?
Tshwane Secondary School is a public high school in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa. The institution admirably competes with top-tier private institutions.
Is Rustenburg High School a private school?
Rustenburg Girls' High School and Rustenburg Girls' Junior School are two separate public schools in the suburb of Rondebosch in Cape Town, South Africa.
Can a foreign child go to public school in South Africa?
An undocumented non-South African child can be enrolled in school, but the parent (s) must actively arrange documentation for the child.
Are there free public high schools in Pretoria?
Public high schools in Pretoria are not entirely free. The government only provides part of the school fees. Additionally, only learners from low-income families are exempted from paying school fees.
If you are interested in providing your child with quality but affordable education, consider sending the child to public high schools in Pretoria. You can contact these institutions to inquire about school fees, co-curriculum activities, learning facilities, and other details.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
