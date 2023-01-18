Top 20 best public high schools in Pretoria in 2024: all you need to know

This list of the top public high schools in Pretoria is a must-check. It highlights the best institutions to enroll your teenagers in and how well they pay attention to their academics and talents. Each has something to offer, so check this list to determine your best option.

This list of top high schools in Pretoria samples top academic schools in the region based on their academic reputation and performance in interschool co-curricular competitions like sports over the years. Most are well-equipped with modern facilities.

Pretoria is home to the best educational institutions in the country. Due to the increasing number of private and public schools in the region, it would help to research several institutions to ensure the one you choose meets your child's needs. This list can help you find a suitable school for your child.

List of public high schools in Pretoria

In South Africa, high school begins at grade 8 (ages 13 – 14). Students study for five years, after which they take a Matriculation examination. The top 20 public high schools in Pretoria this article discusses are:

Pretoria Secondary School

St. Alban's College

Pretoria Boys High School

Sutherland High School, Centurion

Hatfield Christian School

Pretoria Technical High School

Pretoria High School for Girls

St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls

The Glen High School

Willowridge High School

Hoërskool Waterkloof

Rietondale High School

Clapham High School

Hoërskool Wonderboom

Lyttelton Manor High School

Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool

Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria

Langenhoven High School

Hoërskool Tuine

Pretoria North High School

High school education costs have increased significantly over the past decade, with the average cost of a public school now at R33 400. Although South Africa's most expensive state schools are not cheap, they're significantly more affordable than their private school competitors. Below are more details about some of the top public high schools in Pretoria:

20. Pretoria North High School

Pretoria North High School's students standing on stairs and near a swimming pool. Photo: @hsptanoord (modified by author)

Physical address: 122 Berg Avenue, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182

122 Berg Avenue, Pretoria North, Pretoria, 0182 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 546 6590

+27 (0) 12 546 6590 Email: administrasie@pnhs.co.za

administrasie@pnhs.co.za Website: pnhs.co.za

Pretoria North High School is an Afrikaans medium school with a history dating back to 1951. It is among the best-performing and most affordable public high schools in Pretoria North. The school strives to develop the leaders of tomorrow. Pretoria North High School was named among District D15's Top Quality Teaching Schools of 2018.

19. Hoërskool Tuine

The Hoërskool Tuine logo on a building and tents pitched on the school's playground. Photo: @tuine.skool (modified by author)

Physical address: 255 Bornmanstraat, Pretoria-Tuine, 0082

255 Bornmanstraat, Pretoria-Tuine, 0082 Contact numbers: +27 (012) 379 6181/2 | +27 (012) 379 0410

+27 (012) 379 6181/2 | +27 (012) 379 0410 Email: ontvangs@hstuine.co.za

ontvangs@hstuine.co.za Website: www.hoerskooltuine.co.za

Hoërskool Tuine was officially opened in January 1956 with a pupil count of 283. The school performs very well academically, and based on matric results, it has been ranked among the Top 5 schools in the district for several years. Hoërskool Tuine has experienced and knowledgeable staff who are assigned and act as examiners and moderators for the district.

18. Langenhoven High School

Langenhoven High School's students hold their certificates and play rugby. Photo: @hsptanoord (modified by author)

Physical address: Paul Kruger Drive, Pretoria and Townlands 351-J, Pretoria, 0183

Paul Kruger Drive, Pretoria and Townlands 351-J, Pretoria, 0183 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 328 3466

+27 (0) 12 328 3466 Email: langies@langieshigh.co.za

langies@langieshigh.co.za Website: langenhovenhs.co.za

Langenhoven High School is one of the oldest schools in Pretoria. The school has various academic and non-academic programs and activities that prepare young people for the world. With experienced teachers around, students at Langenhoven High School gain adequate knowledge and skills to help them become useful in society and succeed in the future.

17. Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria

The Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria hockey team takes a picture and another student high jumping. Photo: @AHMP.co.za (modified by author)

Physical address: Bond St, Clydesdale, Pretoria, 0002

Bond St, Clydesdale, Pretoria, 0002 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 344 3811

+27 (0) 12 344 3811 Email: bemarker@ahmp.co.za

bemarker@ahmp.co.za Website: ahmp.co.za

Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria is an Afrikaans medium high school for girls. The institution is the sister school of the Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool. The Afrikaans Hogere Skool was established in January 1920 and inaugurated as a girls' and boys' school in 1927 and 1930, respectively.

16. Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool

The Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool logo and students wearing T-shirts and shorts. Photo: @Affies1920 (modified by author)

Physical address: 1 Lynnwood Rd, Elandspoort 357-Jr, Pretoria, 0002

1 Lynnwood Rd, Elandspoort 357-Jr, Pretoria, 0002 Contact numbers: +27 (0) 12 344 3805/6/7

+27 (0) 12 344 3805/6/7 Email: affies@affies.co.za

affies@affies.co.za Website: www.affies.com

Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool is among the most affordable high schools in Pretoria South. The English co-educational high school was established in 1920. It empowers learners to become leaders in all aspects of life. Additionally, Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool has activities like sports and cultural performances that emphasize collaboration and build a supportive community where diverse perspectives are valued.

15. Lyttelton Manor High School

The Lyttelton Manor High School logo and playing ground. Photo: @Lyttelton Manor High School Reunion, @lmhs_manor (modified by author)

Physical address: Corner Selborne & Langebrink Avenue, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, 0157

Corner Selborne & Langebrink Avenue, Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, 0157 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 664 5698

+27 (0) 12 664 5698 Email: info@lmhs.co.za

info@lmhs.co.za Website: lmhs.co.za

Lyttleton Manor High School was founded in 1962. It is an English medium school providing quality education from Grade 8 to Grade 12. The institution has established itself as a center of academic excellence, ranking near the top of league statistics and providing students with a comprehensive learning experience that includes subjects, curriculum learning, sports, and extracurricular activities.

14. Hoërskool Wonderboom

The Hoërskool Wonderboom logo and playing ground. Photo: @HSWonderboom (modified by author)

Physical address: 1050 Steve Biko Rd, Wonderboom

1050 Steve Biko Rd, Wonderboom Contact number: +27 (0) 12 335 6806

+27 (0) 12 335 6806 Email: admin@wonnies.co.za

admin@wonnies.co.za Website: wonnies.co.za

Since it was established 74 years ago, this institution has been one of Pretoria's best public Afrikaans medium co-educational high schools. Hoërskool Wonderboom is an institution of excellence where every individual has opportunities to develop fully. They provide quality, innovative, relevant teaching, education, and coaching.

13. Clapham High School

Clapham High School's students in uniform and on the playing ground. Photo: @claphamites (modified by author)

Physical address: 1166 Soutpansberg Rd, Queenswood, Pretoria, 0186

1166 Soutpansberg Rd, Queenswood, Pretoria, 0186 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 333 6011

Clapham is among the good high schools in Pretoria. The institution was founded in 1948 and is a Pretoria English Medium High Schools Athletics Association member. Students at Clapham High School are encouraged to identify their interests and thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

12. Rietondale High School

Rietondale High School students playing rugby and hockey. Photo: @hvwoeries (modified by author)

Physical address: Corner of 18 Ave & Pierneef Str, Deerness, Pretoria, 0084

Corner of 18 Ave & Pierneef Str, Deerness, Pretoria, 0084 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 329 0574

+27 (0) 12 329 0574 Email: admin@rietondalehs.co.za

admin@rietondalehs.co.za Website: www.rietondalehs.co.za

Rietondale High School is among the best public high schools in Pretoria. The school falls within Tshwane North in Gauteng. Besides performing well academically, learners at Rietondale High School are encouraged to participate in sports like athletics, swimming, hockey, softball, netball, soccer, chess, tennis, and rugby.

11. Hoërskool Waterkloof

The Hoërskool Waterkloof logo and students' cultural heritage event. Photo: @klofies (modified by author)

Physical address: C/O Boeing St &, Solomon Mahlangu Dr, Erasmuskloof

C/O Boeing St &, Solomon Mahlangu Dr, Erasmuskloof Contact number: +27 (0) 12 347 0277/8

+27 (0) 12 347 0277/8 Email: klofies@klofies.co.za

klofies@klofies.co.za Website: www.klofies.co.za

Founded in 1979, Horskool Waterkloof is one of the most expensive Afrikaans medium schools. Some notable alumni include Hennie Jacobs, an actor and singer, and Jordan Hermann, a professional cricketer. A gym, Klofie wardrobe, music center, and sports bureau are available at Hoërskool Waterkloof.

10. Willowridge High School

Willowridge High School's logo on a banner and students in uniform. Photo: @willowridgepretoria (modified by author)

Physical address: 518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143

518 Verkenner Avenue, Die Wilgers, 0143 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 807 3423

+27 (0) 12 807 3423 Email: headmaster@willowridge.co.za

headmaster@willowridge.co.za Website: www.willowridge.co.za

Willowridge High School is one of the best high schools in Pretoria. It was founded in 1987 and prides itself in offering quality education and extracurricular activities. The institution's extracurricular activities include sports. As a result, Willowridge High School has rugby union facilities, netball facilities, a swimming pool, cricket facilities, a gym, a basketball court, and a tennis lawn.

9. The Glen High School

The Glen High School's basketball court and swimming pool. Photo: @TheGlenHS (modified by author)

Physical address: c/o Garstfontein Rd & Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria

c/o Garstfontein Rd & Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria Contact number: +27 (0) 12 348 8625

+27 (0) 12 348 8625 Email: admin@theglenhighschool.co.za

admin@theglenhighschool.co.za Website: theglenhighschool.co.za

The Glen High School is another public high school you could consider enrolling your child in. Apart from academics, The Glen High School devotes equal attention to students' excellence in extracurricular activities like sports, performing arts, and culture.

8. St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls

St. Mary's students having an adventure at a camping site and gathered at the school's swimming pool. Photo: @StMarysDsgKloof (modified by author)

Physical address: 30 St Marys Rd, Kloof, Durban, 3640

30 St Marys Rd, Kloof, Durban, 3640 Contact number: +27 (0) 31 764 9800

+27 (0) 31 764 9800 Email: marketing@stmarysdsg.co.za

marketing@stmarysdsg.co.za Website: www.stmarys.pta.school.za

St. Mary's has been a faith-based learning institution since the late 1880s. Apart from academic excellence, the institution devotes more attention to the students' morals, leadership skills, and confidence. St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls also allows students to engage in co-curricular activities like sports, athletics, swimming, karate, hockey, soccer, and cross country.

7. Pretoria High School for Girls

A Pretoria High School student show jumping on a horse and other students take a group photo in green uniforms. Photo: @pretoriahsgirlshigh (modified by author)

Physical address: 949 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, Gauteng

949 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, Gauteng Contact number: +27 (0) 12 430 7341

+27 (0) 12 430 7341 Email: info@phsg.org.za

info@phsg.org.za Website: www.phsg.org.za

Pretoria High School for Girls has been one of the best English-medium high schools in Pretoria over the years. Most of its students gain university entrance. Apart from academics, the Pretoria Girls grooms all-round students who excel in extracurricular activities. The school has netball, chess, volleyball, tennis, squash, basketball, hockey, water polo, swimming, soccer, athletics, and cultural activities.

6. Pretoria Technical High School

Pretoria Technical High School students wearing blue uniforms and red sweaters. Photo: @pretoriatechnicalhighschool (modified by author)

Physical address: 649 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002

649 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 343 2357/8

+27 (0) 12 343 2357/8 Email: admin@pths.co.za

Pretoria Technical High School is among the excellent non-denominational Christian public high schools in Pretoria East. The school attracts most of its students from the greater Tshwane region. Apart from academics, PTHS has a media center learners use for research and reference.

5. Hatfield Christian School

The Hatfield Christian School students camping and swimming. Photo: @HatfieldChristianSchoolpage (modified by author)

Physical address: 551 January Masilela Drive, Waterkloof Glen

551 January Masilela Drive, Waterkloof Glen Contact number: +27 (0) 12 361 1182

+27 (0) 12 361 1182 Email: admin@hatfieldcs.co.za

admin@hatfieldcs.co.za Website: www.hatfieldcs.co.za

Hatfield Christian School is one of the most reputable high schools in Pretoria. The institution's vision is to train leaders while equipping them with the Biblical aspect of subjects. Apart from academics, the students engage in athletics, cricket, rugby, soccer, hockey, tennis, toastmasters, drama, and music co-curricular activities.

4. Sutherland High School, Centurion

The Sutherland High School's playground and students standing in a row. Photo: @suthieshs (modified by author)

Physical address: 1333 Willem Botha Ave, Eldoraigne, Centurion

1333 Willem Botha Ave, Eldoraigne, Centurion Contact number: +27 (0) 12 658 5880 | +27 (0) 12 658 5881 | +27 (0) 12 658 5882

+27 (0) 12 658 5880 | +27 (0) 12 658 5881 | +27 (0) 12 658 5882 Email: shs@sutherlandhs.co.za

shs@sutherlandhs.co.za Website: www.sutherlandhs.co.za

Sutherland High School was established in 1987. It is among the top academic English medium co-educational high schools in Gauteng province. Sutherland High School highly emphasizes responsibility and ethical behavior. It teaches students how to be independent, healthy, resilient, and compassionate contributors to the community.

3. Pretoria Boys High School

The Pretoria Boys High School's playground and students playing rugby. Photo: @pretoriaboyshigh (modified by author)

Physical location: Roper Street, Brooklyn

Roper Street, Brooklyn Contact number: +27 (0) 12 460 2246

+27 (0) 12 460 2246 Email: info@boyshigh.com

info@boyshigh.com Website: boyshigh.com

Pretoria Boys High School is a semi-private institution and one of the few English high schools in Pretoria. It enrolls approximately 1,500 students, 300 of whom are boarders. The institution has about 100 full-time staff members looking out for the boarders. What's more, Pretoria Boys High School has well-equipped laboratories, libraries, and sports activities aiming to groom an all-rounded student.

2. St. Alban's College

A St. Alban's College student playing cricket and other students take a group photo in school uniforms. Photo: @StAlbansCollege (modified by author)

Physical address: 110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen

110 Clearwater Road, Lynnwood Glen Contact number: +27 (0) 12 348 1221

+27 (0) 12 348 1221 Email: secretary@stalbanscollege.com

secretary@stalbanscollege.com Website: stalbanscollege.com

St. Alban's is one of the Anglican Church secondary schools rooted in Christian values. It has both day and boarding facilities and is one of the most outstanding institutions in the district. Unlike most institutions, St. Alban's College focuses on equipping learners with life skills that enable them to contribute positively to society.

1. Pretoria Secondary School

A storey building at Pretoria Secondary School and students in uniform. Photo: @Pretoriasecondaryschool (modified by author)

Physical address: Sisulu St, Islington, Pretoria, 0001

Sisulu St, Islington, Pretoria, 0001 Contact number: +27 (0) 12 322 9943

+27 (0) 12 322 9943 Email: ptasecondary@telkomsa.net

Pretoria Secondary School tops the list of excellent English-speaking government high schools in Pretoria. The school offers quality education and extracurricular activities. Most students from Pretoria Secondary School perform exceptionally well in the national examinations.

What is the best high school in SA?

Some of the top 10 high schools in Pretoria are:

Pretoria Secondary School

St. Alban's College

Pretoria Boys High School

Sutherland High School, Centurion

Hatfield Christian School

Pretoria Technical High School

Pretoria High School for Girls

St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls

The Glen High School

Willowridge High School

What is the biggest high school in SA?

Ngangolwandle Senior Secondary School in Elliotdale, Eastern Cape, is one of the biggest high schools in SA, with a student capacity of over 3,790 pupils.

What are some Pretoria West high schools?

Some of Pretoria West's top high schools are Hoërskool Pretoria, Langenhoven High School, and Hoërskool Tuine.

Is Tshwane Secondary School a private school?

Tshwane Secondary School is a public high school in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa. The institution admirably competes with top-tier private institutions.

Is Rustenburg High School a private school?

Rustenburg Girls' High School and Rustenburg Girls' Junior School are two separate public schools in the suburb of Rondebosch in Cape Town, South Africa.

Can a foreign child go to public school in South Africa?

An undocumented non-South African child can be enrolled in school, but the parent (s) must actively arrange documentation for the child.

Are there free public high schools in Pretoria?

Public high schools in Pretoria are not entirely free. The government only provides part of the school fees. Additionally, only learners from low-income families are exempted from paying school fees.

If you are interested in providing your child with quality but affordable education, consider sending the child to public high schools in Pretoria. You can contact these institutions to inquire about school fees, co-curriculum activities, learning facilities, and other details.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

