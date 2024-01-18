IEB's 2023 matric results excel with a remarkable 98.46% pass rate, outshining the 98.42% from the previous year

The release disclosed an impressive 88% of private school students securing a bachelor's pass in the 2023 matric results

National Senior Certificate exam results are expected on January 19, with the official ministerial announcement set for January 18

IEB candidates for the 2023 national senior certificate exams attained an outstanding overall pass rate of 98.46%. Image: Gallo Image

Source: Getty Images

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has achieved an impressive overall matric pass rate of 98.46% in the 2023 examinations, surpassing the 98.42% attained by the class of 2022. The results, unveiled at midnight on Thursday, revealed that 88% of private school students secured a bachelor's pass.

According to Hilton College Facebook page, among these high achievers is Khanya Mhlongo from Hilton College, boasting an outstanding seven distinctions. With a remarkable 91% average, Khanya is contemplating an offer from Yale University in the United States to pursue a degree in economics.

He attributes his academic success to years of unwavering determination.

"This achievement is truly remarkable, and my immediate reaction was overwhelmed with gratitude. I feel grateful to the school for the invaluable help and resources they provided, thankful to my parents for their unwavering support, and, of course, deeply appreciative of God. I anticipated specific results, and this sense of gratitude magnifies the significance of each contribution to my success."

Mzansi send their well wishes to the class of 2023

Matric results 2023 are available on the online system

According to The South African Government News, the Gauteng Department of e-Government is encouraging students who took their matric exams last year to utilise the Matric Results Online System to access their results. The release of National Senior Certificate exam results is anticipated on Friday, January 19, with the official announcement from the minister scheduled for Thursday, January 18.

Umalusi raises concerns about cheating in 2023 matric results

Previously, Briefly News reported that Umalusi, the quality assurer, maintains concerns about exam cheating, with over 1,000 students caught cheating in 2022 across public and private schools.

In Gauteng this year, 45 students were caught using crib notes, and in KwaZulu-Natal, an imposter was found writing a paper for another student.

