In Gauteng, 45 students were discovered using crib notes, while in KwaZulu-Natal, an imposter was caught writing a paper for another student

Umalusi ensures continuous efforts to comprehensively address the issue

Umalusi remains worried about learners cheating in their matric exams in 2023. Image: Gallo images

Source: Getty Images

These cases, according to Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi, originated from KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

"Out of this total, 763 cases (80.7%) were identified in KwaZulu-Natal, while 164 (17.7%) were in Mpumalanga."

Rakometsi noted that, in certain instances, pupils provided identical incorrect answers for the same questions.

Umalusi assures ongoing efforts to address the issue comprehensively.

2023 matric exam results to be released

The class of 2023 anxiously anticipates their final results, with Umalusi sends their well wishes to the class of 2023 and is also set to provide updates on the approval process and address challenges encountered during the exam period.

Mzansi blames government

Nathibeatz ZA posted:

"They're learning from their governing party"

Zanu Face mentioned:

"The ANC has made it very easy, with a pass mark of 30%, so no cheating as a result."

Shane Wiliam stated:

"The problem is not the learners, the problem is the source where they get those exam papers and so it really shows that some people are not doing their job."

Basil Subel expressed:

" The government system is downgraded there is no education.

Tuelo kgokang says:

"Useless education."

Justice Shipilana mentioned:

"No jobs for them government they shouldn't worry about cheating."

