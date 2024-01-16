NAPTOSA raises concerns about persistent overcrowding in South African public schools

The organisation underscores the negative impact of overcrowding on education quality in Gauteng and the Western Cape

Education Minister Angie Motshekga acknowledges that school overcrowding is a serious issue with harmful consequences

Teachers' organisation warns that overcrowding affects the quality of education as the 2024 academic year begins on Wednesday. Image: View pictures

NAPTOSA has expressed apprehensions regarding the enduring issue of overcrowding in South African public schools.

As millions of students embark on the 2024 academic year this Wednesday, the organisation has highlighted the adverse effects of overcrowding on the quality of education in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

According to EWN, Basil Manuel, the executive director of NAPTOSA, emphasised the urgent need for swift resolution to address the overcrowding challenges in these provinces.

"For us to ensure quality education and enable every child to read, there must be ample space in schools to provide individual attention to each student."

Education Minister acknowledges severe school overcrowding Issue

According to TimesLive, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has admitted that the issue of overcrowding in schools is a serious problem with detrimental effects.

"It's a significant issue. Schools are operating at twice their capacity, and this will have adverse effects on learning, teaching, and overall infrastructure."

She mentioned that overcrowding posed a nationwide challenge, impacting the safety of both students and teachers.

Mzansi believes in the right to proper education

Kagiso Rakobane Maimela noted:

"Build more schools and stop saving money for bonuses ...the right to education is a first-generation right."

Mike Allers stated:

They could build more schools, but wait, the ANC has not built anything successful since 1994.

Heidi Isdale mentioned:

No wonder our education system is in a state of collapse."

Gerald Greeff posted:

20 years behind the times and getting worse each year."

Møkgåkālä J Møtsåmāi expressed:

"They're very good at pointing out already known problems."

