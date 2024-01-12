Parents outraged as Gobindlovu High School bars students who failed grades twice from returning in 2024

These parents assert that their children have no alternatives, as local schools are unwilling to admit them for the upcoming academic year

Parents seek intervention for over 10 learners facing expulsion and repeating Grades 9, 10, and 11

Parents in KwaZulu-Natal protest as their children, who failed grades twice, are barred from returning to school this year. Image: Stuart Fox

Source: Getty Images

ELANDSKOP - Parents of students at Gobindlovu High School in Elandskop, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, express anger as their children, who failed grades twice, are barred from returning to school in 2024.

These parents claim their children are now without options, as no local school is willing to accept them for the upcoming academic year. They appealed to the Department of Education for urgent intervention, alleging that more than ten learners were handed expulsion letters on the last day of school in December.

The affected parents share their concerns

According to SABC News, a concerned parent shared their distressing situation after receiving expulsion letters on the last day of school in December.

"My child, who was in Grade 9, along with other students, has been asked to collect their stationery, leaving my child anxious at home. The school informed me that they don't admit students who have failed a grade twice."

The Provincial Department of Education asserts that there is no policy indicating that a learner failing a grade more than twice can face expulsion.

Mzansi is outraged

Thaps'n Thaps posted:

"They can go to public schools they'll perform well that's a waste of money here."

Albert Sherpard stated:

"Poor students."

Zolisa Mateyise says:

"The parents must find another alternative."

