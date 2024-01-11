A devastating crash on Sulenkama Road in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, resulted in five fatalities and ten injuries

The crash occurred when a private vehicle, carrying two occupants, collided with a fully loaded minibus

Swift transport to nearby hospitals was arranged for the injured individuals

A crash in the Eastern Cape claimed the lives of 5 people. Image: Kali9

Source: Getty Images

Qumbu - A tragic crash on Sulenkama Road in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, yesterday claimed the lives of five individuals and left ten others wounded. The collision involved a private vehicle with two occupants colliding with a fully loaded minibus.

According to SABC News, among the casualties were three women and two men, including the minibus driver, who lost their lives at the scene. The injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals.

Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the Provincial Transport Department, reported that police are actively investigating the incident as a case of culpable homicide.

Binqose says that Xolile Nqatha, the MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, is expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and sending wishes for a swift and complete recovery to those currently in the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"The crash occurred on a less frequented road within the province, prompting the MEC to consistently urge road users to remain exceptionally vigilant at all times. This emphasis is due to the awareness that accidents can happen unexpectedly."

Mzansi believes in road safety

Thabo Bop mentioned:

"Reckless driving skills in that country."

Malefo Snowhite stated:

"Do not drink and drive it puts others who don't drink at risk so please obey."

Dr. Kalisa Edris said:

"Alive alive. Please don't drink and drive."

SA's deadly road accidents cost billions

The economic impact of road accidents in South Africa is significant, as a recent report discloses that each fatal crash potentially incurs millions in costs for the country.

According to Southern Africa's Freight News the Road Traffic Inspectorate identifies a noteworthy problem of underperformance, attributing it to officers being redirected from their usual responsibilities to manage accidents.

Black Coffee in serious travel accident en route to Mar Del Plata show

In other news, Briefly News reported that renowned DJ and music producer, DJ Black Coffee, is currently under medical care following a significant travel accident. His team officially confirmed the incident via social media, mentioning that he is surrounded by a supportive network of family and team members.

The statement assures that he is receiving top-notch medical attention and remains hopeful about his recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News