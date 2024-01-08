KwaZulu-Natal recorded at least 40 fatalities and 5 missing individuals in the ongoing flood crisis

Severe weather conditions persist in the province, with Ladysmith's CBD experiencing flooding due to heavy rains

Condolences and RIP messages are flooding social media as communities grapple with the tragic aftermath

South Africa finds itself in a sombre state as KwaZulu-Natal mourns the loss of at least 40 lives in the wake of devastating flooding that has plagued the region since December 1.

Floods wreak havoc in KZN

Tragically, five more people remain missing, with over 70 people sustaining injuries and 47 left homeless, reported SABCNews.

The relentless severe weather conditions, persisting for approximately two weeks, have wreaked havoc in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The latest blow came in the form of heavy rains causing flooding in the central business district (CBD) of Ladysmith. Christmas Eve witnessed a grim toll, with at least 24 lives claimed by the floods.

SA Weather Service issue Level 2 warning

Authorities continue the search for one person still missing in the affected area.

The South African Weather Service, in response to the ongoing crisis, has issued a Level 2 warning for further disruptive weather.

Citizens post tributes online

As condolences and RIP messages flood social media platforms, the nation unites in grief over the profound impact of the floods on the lives of KwaZulu-Natal residents.

Kedibone Maila commented:

"One soul is a big loss to the country. How about 40?"

Unnatural Newsreader posted:

"When the roll is called up yonder.️May all families and friends be comforted."

Modise Lekaowa stated:

"So sad."

Oageng Mol Louw said:

"May their soul rest in peace."

Ncedo Mvlane Dyidyi asked:

"If 40 is the minimum number of people who died as compared to previous disasters, that means they know what to expect. So why don't they prevent it?"

Joburg CBD floods cause accidents in Alexandra

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg area looked was badly affected by rainy weather. The South African Weather Service warning for heavy rains came true once more, this time for Gauteng.

Some areas in Johannesburg are facing a natural disaster. Online users reacted to the latest updates from authorities in the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS).

