KZN heavy rains over the festive season have killed many, and more people are yet to be accounted for after flooding

Many residents disappeared and were found dead, and the death toll steadily increased over weeks

Online users were saddened after seeing the latest update on the deaths across the KZN province due to floods

KWAZULU NATAL - People in KZN have lost their lives to severe flooding. Online users thought it was disturbing to see how many have died.

40 in KZN died after floods wrecked the province, and many people were sad over the death toll. Image: Photo24

A netizens commented on the latest update of the death toll. People express their condolences for those who lost their lives

Kzn floods kill many people

According to SABC News, the latest death toll for KZN floods is 40. KwaZulu-Natal Co-Operative Governance Department’s spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu, said:

"Two of the bodies that were recovered on Friday are still undergoing DNA testing to verify if they are part of the missing five. The highest number of fatalities, sitting at 25, was recorded in Thukela district, and 74 people sustained injuries across the province.”

Briefly News previously reported that since before New Year's, more than people had died in Ladysmith.

SA modified by KZN death tolls

Online users commented, expressing how sad they were over the dead. Many commented with messages for the people who passed away.

Middle East commented:

"People please pray for this province."

Sharon Shamiso Mpofu admitted:

"That rain in KwaZulu Natal is abnormal, I was there a few days ago."

Thandoh Kunene wrote:

"Breaking news is Mk in mpumalanga right now."

Rocky Christian Mizziano wrote:

"Welcome to the worst run province in the country,the province where anything can happen."

Danny Dlamini added:

"Looks like disasters like this will only increase both in intensity and frequency due to the ever-worsening climate crisis."

Johannesburg floods overnight

Joburg downtown areas were drenched. Heavy rains caused flooding in densely populated areas.

