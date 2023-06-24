A hilarious TikTok video of a portable shack in Cape Town became a viral hit as people saw how it was moved with ease

One video shows how people built a home without creating a foundation, making it very easy to relocate

Online users were thoroughly amused by the bizarre video of how a group of people hauled the shack

Someone moved houses in a unique way after the floods in Cape Town. A video shows that they packed everything, including their shelter.

A TikTk video of a shack being moved after Cape Town floods went viral. Image: @sihle_man

Source: TikTok

A video of a group of men who helped in the moving process got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who had their own jokes to add.

Shack moved after Cape Town floods in TikTok video gets 100k views

A funny video by @sihle_man shows men helping each other to literally carry a shack to another location. Watch the interesting clip below:

South Africans in stitches over shack moved in Cape Town

Online users always love to see hilarious videos. This TikTok post was a hit as people saw how easy it was to move the housing. After the flooding in Cape Town, many were happy to see how the community in informal settlements was sticking together. Read some comments below:

MissPearlz wrote:

"You come back from work and your house is gone."

Nomagugu Dube71 added:

"Easy to move."

hijykutrwdxvgf4456 applauded:

"Love the unity amongst them."

alettawillemse226 joked:

"Wow this can only happens in SA guys."

Jennifer Rustin946 commented:

"I hope they find some place dry."

"I'd wear a helmet": 2-storey shack had Mzansi convinced it would cave in

Briefly News previously reported that a sizeable shack left people amazed. The TikTok video showed someone's humble home that attracted a lot of attention from people who were both impressed and concerned about the construction.

Online users were amused when they saw the outside and inside of the shack. Peeps were left with questions about whether it was a safe shelter to live in.

A video posted on TikTok by @heroldnkosi shows the construction of a two-storey shack. In the video, you can see that a staircase was installed.

