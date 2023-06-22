One lady decided to make fun of stereotypes about people from Venda as she acted out ridiculous scenarios

The TikTok user made the best of some clever editing to make it look like she gets through her day with magic

Online users were in stitches as they caught on to the young lady's sense of humour about what people think of her ethnicity

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

South Africans were amused to see a woman playing into Venda people's supposed notoriety for witchcraft. The lady made of vlog pretending that she has supernatural powers.

A TikTok video of a Venda woman making joke about Limpopo being a witchcraft hotspot. Image: madmixture_.

Source: TikTok

The funny video got over 6 000 likes and comments from amused viewers. Many were happy to play along with the TikTok creator's jokes.

Venda lady in TikTok video pretends she has magical powers.

A funny lady on TikTok @madmixture_ used her Venda heritage to make content. In the video, she got through her day using her powers. With clever editing, the stunner made it look like she could make objects levitate, summon lightning using her hands, and so much more. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans amused by video of Venda girl's sense of humour.

Online users always love comedy videos. Many people commented that they were thoroughly amused by the skit.

Reneilwevbabe said:

"This is not right you making us fear Vendas.

thabi added:

"As a Venda girl. I once told someone that we use avocados to put a spell on someone just by writing their name in it."

Lele commented:

"You have powers."

BIG 1RENZON remarked:

"Eish., being venda is something else."

andani joked:

"Why you gotta expose our secrets."

Witchcraft prank leaves scared students running for their lives in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that an epic voodoo prank made people's days after it popped up on their TikTok timelines. One man @aeovlogz pulled off the hoax outside an SA school on a bunch of school children.

The man pretended that he was practising witchcraft and needed to sacrifice one of the students. As he tried to grab one of them outside the school premises, they started running in different directions.

The chaotic TikTok video got 1.4 million views in two days and is circulating fast on other social media platforms. People loved how believable the prank was, and the students' fear was horror movie-worthy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News