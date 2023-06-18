People doing TikTok challenges for everybody has been quite the trend on the short-form video platform

A group of friends recently got some attention on social media after competing for their share of thousands of rands

Many people thought it was hilarious to see how passionate they all got while trying to win some cash

One large gathering of friends got together to try and make some money. They all stood in line and did the flip bottle challenge.

A TikTok video of a squad of friends competing to fli a bottle for a chance to try and win some of the R4 500 on offer. Image: @tee_da_stoic

Source: TikTok

The video of the group of friends playing a game got over 2 000 likes. Many people in the comments thought it was hilarious how they all tried their hardest.

A TikTok video by @tee_da_stoic shows how some friends gathered to try and wind a portion of 4,500. The video was interesting to watch as they all flip the bottle hoping it would end up on the right side up.

Those who are successful could only get 100 from the pile. In the video, one guy got up to 200 until they raised the stakes.

South Africans invested in competition among the seven friends

Online users love seeing different trendy challenges. And the video and many people laughing as the friends tried in vain to win even a single R100 note.

Tanzania joked:

"When you fixed your beanie."

tee_da_stoic, the creator said:

"It became personal."

Misha asked:

"Please send me R300."

Jasper Zee commented:

"This was dreadful."

addy^adhilasheik noted:

"Beanie is a crook."

Mzansi torn over TikTok of ladies with faces full of flour from playing fun game

Briefly News previously reported that Some of these TikTok games are great innocent fun. These three ladies tried out the one where you guess country names, and if you get it wrong, you get floured. Mzansi peeps had a good laugh at their expense.

These TikTok games are taking adults back to their childhoods, and people are loving it. Getting a little flour on your face never hurt anybody.

TikTok user @sesinyinaledi17 shared a video of her and two friends playing the TikTok game where it gives you a letter, and you have to name a country that starts with that letter. If you get it wrong, the other players get to rub flour in your face, it is hilarious!

