This man almost found himself hanging from a fence after he played a silly prank on a woman

TikTok user @skeem_noa shared a video showing him playing the prank on a few women and came off second best in the end

People couldn't believe that none of the women took their Crocs off and threw them at him

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Those who play pranks on complete strangers have a level of bravery not many are willing to test. This man almost found himself in a tough situation after playing a silly heel-clipping prank on a woman wearing Crocs.

The man shared a video showing him playing the prank on a few women and came off second-best in the end. Image: TikTok / @skeem_noa

Source: TikTok

Prank videos are some of the top trending clips on social media. People love watching others risk it as they would never do it themselves.

TikTok video shows a man clipping women's heels and almost getting into a heated confrontation

TikTok user @skeem_noa shared a video showing him playing the prank on a few women. The last lady had a man step in for her, and this almost had our prank master in a pickle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The man's ability to keep a straight face and talk himself out of a situation is impressive. Take a look:

Mzansi people are shocked that the man made it out alive

This is not something people suggest doing in places like KZN. Fortunately, he got out of this prank without anyone touching him.

Read some of the comments:

Charlie Mzimela said:

“Lol can you please do this thing in KZN, I wanna see something ”

TenKeys said:

“The last one was personal.”

Prodigal_Tone said:

“The seriousness after he kicks them”

user5458054634294 said:

“The last part killed me”

Sunny_water said:

“Africa, my nation ”

Witchcraft prank at SA school leaves students running for their lives in viral TikTok video with 1.4mil views

In related news, Briefly News reported that an epic voodoo prank made people's days after it popped up on their TikTok timelines. One man @aeovlogz pulled off the hoax outside an SA school on a bunch of school children.

The man pretended that he was practising witchcraft and needed to sacrifice one of the students. As he tried to grab one of them outside the school premises, they started running in different directions.

The chaotic TikTok video got 1.4 million views in two days and is circulating fast on other social media platforms. People loved how believable the prank was and the students' fear was horror movie-worthy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News