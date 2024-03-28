Khanya Mkangisa is said to be engaged and ready to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend/ baby daddy, Desmond Williams

This after the couple welcomed their first child after keeping their pregnancy on the down low for months

The media personality held a lavish baby shower and had fans gushing over her set-up and friends for being tight-lipped

Khanya Mkangisa and the father of her child are reportedly engaged to be married. Images: ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Khanya Mkangisa is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend and baby daddy, Desmond Williams. The couple recently welcomed the birth of their baby boy and is said to be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Khanya Mkangisa allegedly engaged to baby daddy

Actress/ new mama Khanya Mkangisa is said to be glowing now more than ever, and we love it for her!

Having recently announced the birth of her child, it's said that the former YoTV presenter has more reason to celebrate after allegedly being engaged to her baby daddy, Desmond Williams.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Though the couple's relationship reportedly started on shaky grounds, they are said to be head-over-heels in love. Briefly News reported on the pair's past and the complexities of celeb dating circles.

According to ZiMoja, their engagement was private, as was their relationship and pregnancy. A source added that the new parents might even consider going to Home Affairs to sign and keep their marriage under wraps.

Inside Khanya Mkangisa's baby shower

It's evident from Khanya Mkangisa's throwback Instagram posts that she leads a very private life and keeps the most important details to herself and those closest to her.

The former Isidingo star stunned followers when she shared footage from her lavish baby shower. What's more is how no one in her circle of friends and family leaked the news.

A follower commented on her video, gushing at her friends for not leaking the news to the media:

ka_majavu said:

"Khanya, you have real friends because none of your pictures were ever leaked on social media. They are real ones!"

Khanya responded:

"I literally said the same thing to them when I saw them on my birthday last week. I have real ones. Love them!"

Makhadzi allegedly engaged to mystery man

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Makhadzi's alleged engagement to her mystery man.

The Limpopo singer is said to be involved with businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi, and is ready to take their love to the next level - but on the down low.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News