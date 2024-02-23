Khanya Mkangisa officially announced her recent pregnancy with some stunning photoshoot photos

The former The Queen actress showed off her baby bump and had Mzansi men bawling their eyes out

Netizens congratulated the new mom, who is said to have already given birth

Khanya Mkangisa flaunted her pregnancy shoot after giving birth. Images: ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Khanya Mkangisa's new Range Rover will have an extra seat for her new addition! The new mom announced her latest chapter with a stunning photoshoot of her baby bump as the magazine cover star for Nounouche, having just given birth to her bundle of joy.

Khanya Mkangisa shows off baby bump

Khanya Mkangisa is a mom!

The beloved YoTV presenter reportedly gave birth to a healthy baby boy and gave fans a peep at her pregnancy with her latest magazine cover.

As one of Mzansi's best-dressed celebs, the star took to her Instagram page with joy in MaXhosa by Laduma.

Khanya looked stunning as she nuzzled up to her baby bump while posing for photos for Nounouche, and that face card never declined, honey!

Speaking to the lifestyle magazine, Khanya said finding out that she was pregnant was an out-of-body experience:

"When we found out, we were in disbelief. It’s crazy how you’ll still be shocked. You just never know what the universe or what God has planned for you. I cried; it was so emotional. I couldn’t believe that I was baking a whole human."

Mzansi reacts to Khanya's pregnancy photos

Netizens gushed over Khanya's stunning pictures:

South African choreographer Bontle Modiselle said:

"Congratulations, beautiful!"

Mzansi media personality Lorna Maseko wrote:

"Absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations, beautiful!"

phuphogumedek hyped Khanya:

"Having abs on a baby bump is so Khanya Mkangisa! Congratulations, sweetheart."

Meanwhile, Mzansi men dropped to their knees in shock and disappointment at Khanya's photos - sorry, boys!

lu_hahahaha was distraught:

"Nooo! I dropped to my knees in the office!"

Simpr3a was sad:

"This year is starting on a bad note."

nduma_s said:

"Khanya Mkangisa is pregnant, nooooooo!! This type of betrayal is unmatched."

Thuli Phongolo raises pregnancy rumours

In more preggy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a recent photo of Thuli Phongolo featuring her larger-than-usual tummy.

Mzansi speculated that the former Generations: The Legacy star was expecting a baby with her estranged boyfriend, DJ Maphorisa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News