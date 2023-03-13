Khanya Mkangisa is one celebrity who has consistently served her fans fashion and body goals

A scroll through the stunner's Instagram timeline confirms why she is regarded as one of the best-dressed stars in Mzansi

The talented actress has rocked red carpets, runways and events looking like an absolute dream

There's no denying that Khanya Mkangisa is a talented actress who is also killing it on the fashion scene.

Khanya Mkangisa's top fashion moments. Image: @ilovekhanya.

The Step Up to a Start-Up star has been hailed as one of the most beautiful and best-dressed celebrities in South Africa.

As the actress and television personality marks her birthday, Briefly News looks at the times she has inspired many with her fashion.

1. Khanya Mkangisa serving body and skin goals in a gold two-piece swimsuit

Khanya Mkangisa is the queen she thinks she is. The star left her followers drooling when she rocked a stunning two-piece gold swimsuit. She captioned the saucy photo:

"Pure gold."

2. Khanya Mkangisa giving boss babe vibes in a black suit

Wearing a suit always gives off the boss babe gives. Khanya definitely looked like she was about to sign a billion-dollar deal in a black suit with red detail. The post garnered hundreds of likes and comments from fans who were feeling the look.

3. Khanya Mkangisa looking saucy in a red mini dress

Forget about the little black dress, the little red dress is the new fashion must-have. The Isidingo actress looked all kinds of saucy in a red mini-dress with a large bowtie detail. She completed the look with strappy YSL sandals and her hair was neatly tucked in a updo.

4. Khanya Mkangisa rocking the red carpet in a stunning little black dress

Khanya Mkangisa took the little black dress to the next level when she stepped on the red carpet rocking a stunning mini dress. The stunner looked like an absolute dream in the posts.

5. Khanya Mkangisa rocking the runway

Is there anything Khanya can't do? The star can host events, act and walk the runway. She took to her Instagram page to share pictures of some of the stunning moments from the runway.

