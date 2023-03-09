Minnie Dlamini blessed her fans with two pictures of her rocking a yellow dress that highlighted her slim waist and toned legs

Online Mzansi people couldn't keep calm in the comments section after seeing the sizzling pictures

The recent response was different from the one Minnie received when she dropped swimwear pictures that got her body shamed for days

Minnie Dlamini recently flaunted her flawless hourglass figure and toned legs, and the timeline went crazy.

Minnie Dlamini went Twitter viral after flaunting her hourglass figure and flawless legs. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, Minnie shared two photos rocking a yellow and tight dress. In the tweet's caption, she hinted that she slayed the look by writing "mellow yellow".

Mzansi lauds Minnie Dlamini's unmatched beauty and body

Peeps couldn't get enough of Minnie's gorgeous look. The comments ranged from complementing the former Homeground host to men shooting their shots.

@VLADIUS_ said:

"The flawless thighs and skin, she must catch a taxi from Bree to my place in this exact dress for our relationship "

@MatomeMaake83 shared:

"You look stunning."

@SelomaneThapelo posted:

"Yellow looks good on you "

@crackedwall1 replied:

"O montle Minnie."

@EvieBaloyi commented:

"A baddie is back."

@neoserithi wrote:

"She’s a fine woman. Yoh!"

Minnie Dlamini called unattractive after posting swimwear pictures

Briefly News reported at the end of 2022 that Minnie was dragged after she posted pictures of herself in swimwear.

Some Twitter users claimed that the media personality was no longer as attractive as she once was, while others disagreed. The debate raged on social media, and @ChrisExcel102 even created a collage of Unathi Nkayi and Minnie to compare their bodies.

Unathi is well-known for her intense workouts and avoidance of foods that are harmful to her health.

"I mean that I avoid dairy, wheat and sugar and focus on a lot of vegetables and protein. Water is amazing too for the process," said Unathi as reported by ZAlebs.

