Media personality Minnie Dlamini's recent swimwear pics have continued to divide South Africans on social media

The heated debate was sparked by a controversial Twitter account which compared Minnie to her friend Unathi Nkayi as they both rocked swimwear

Some people claimed Minnie is no longer "hot" while others shared that she's till beautiful and urged people to stop comparing Mzansi "queens"

Minnie Dlamini is still on everyone's lips after her recent swimwear pics surfaced on social media on Wednesday, 20 October. The pics have left Mzansi divided.

Minnie Dlamini’s recent swimwear pics left Mzansi divided. image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Some tweeps believe that the media personality is no longer as hot as she was back in the day while others disagreed. The hot debate was sparked by popular and controversial Twitter user Chris Excel.

The catfish account shared a collage of Minnie Dlamini and Unathi Nkayi's pics. They were both rocking swimwear in the pics. According to ZAlebs, Chris captioned his post:

"Life is unpredictable. Who knew that one day Unathi will be hotter than Minnie Dlamini."

Peeps took to his comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Many agreed with him while Minnie's stans defended their fave.

@MichaelMdlalos said:

"Make up is saving a lot of "baddies" out there."

@sisamazibuko1 commented:

"People are used to her with make up so now bambona amubi because she doesn't have any nami I still see her hot."

@IamJayeMelo wrote:

"Stop it. They are both gorgeous... period!"

@LebatiCele said:

"So closing your legs is the best anti aging technique."

@ByN124 commented:

"All I see is two gorgeous Queens."

@FearlesCitizen wrote:

"Minnie was never beautiful, the weave was...."

@uSenamileM said:

"Khune went to Dr Maweni. That's why things are like this for Minnie."

@LeoSam_SA added:

"I don't see anything wrong with her, these are two different women. Differently beautiful. Let's respect our Queens."

Unathi Nkayi bags doctorate degree

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkayi has finally obtained her doctorate degree. The media personality took to her timeline and introduced herself as Dr Nkayi.

The former Idols SA judge expressed that she now understands why her grandfather named her Fundiswa when she was a child. She hilariously shared that she grew up "hating" the name but she's happy he did because she's today an educated lady.

The former Kaya 959 presenter took to her official Instagram account to share a pic of herself gracefully donning her academic gown. She penned a lengthy post detailing how her parents wanted her and her siblings to be educated.

ZAlebs reports that the former Metro FM presenter further shared that education looks good on her. Mzansi celebs and Unathi's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her.

