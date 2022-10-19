Unathi Nkayi has taken to her timeline to reveal that she has finally bagged her doctorate degree and introduced herself as Dr Nkayi

The former Idols SA judge shared that she grew up hating the name Fundiswa which her grandfather gave when she was young

Unathi's celebrity friends and her one million Instagram followers took to her comment section to congratulate her for the massive milestone

Unathi Nkayi has finally obtained her doctorate degree. The media personality took to her timeline and introduced herself as Dr Nkayi.

The former Idols SA judge expressed that she now understands why her grandfather named her Fundiswa when she was a child. She hilariously shared that she grew up "hating" the name but she's happy he did because she's today an educated lady.

The former Kaya 959 presenter took to her official Instagram account to share a pic of herself gracefully donning her academic gown. Unathi Nkayi penned a lengthy post detailing how her parents wanted her and her siblings to be educated.

ZAlebs reports that the former Metro FM presenter further shared that education looks good on her. Mzansi celebs and Unathi's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her.

abdul_khoza wrote:

"YOU’VE MADE THEM EXTREMELY PROUD, CONGRATULATIONS ON ALL YOUR INCREDIBLE ACHIEVEMENTS. ASIBONGE."

brendamtambo said:

"Love the sound of that, Dr Nkanyi!!"

thebeikalafeng commented:

"We are here for Fundiswa. We are here for Dr. Nkayi. We are here for the phenomenal @unathi.co as she leads African women, girls and all it’s people."

sindiswamathe wrote:

"You are coming for everything and I'm here to soak up on all this inspiration."

nkanekeotshepile said:

"Congratulations to you Dr Nkayi. You teach a woman, you teach an entire generation. The future is female."

princessshumi wrote:

"I love the sound of Dr Nkayi."

sikidlanga added:

"Education definitely looks good on you."

