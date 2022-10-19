Scandal! star and seasoned South African actor Patrick Mofokeng has joined the star-studded cast of Generations: The Legacy

The award-winning thespian has played multiple roles in local and international productions including Invictus starring Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon

Soapie lovers took to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela's comment section to share that they're happy for Patrick because he's a good actor

Patrick Mofokeng has bagged a role on Generations: The Legacy. The seasoned actor's good news was shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his timeline.

‘Scandal’ star Patrick Mofokeng has bagged a role on 'Generations: The Legacy'. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Patrick has appeared in local and international shows. The star is a Golden Horn Award winner. Many people know him from Scandal!. He played an important role in Invictus starring Hollywood superstars Morgan Freeman and Matt Damon.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 19 October, Phil shared a pic of the award-winning actor and captioned it:

"CASTING NEWS: Patrick Mofokeng joins Generations - The Legacy."

TV lovers took to Phil's comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate Patrick. Many said they're happy for him because he's one of the most underrated actors in Mzansi.

@MoletenyaneM commented:

"Am happy for him, he is underrated."

@ZuluBongaSA said:

"Lol, but he appeared on Scandal not long ago just being raised from the dead and then disappeared, I'm guessing he wasn't happy with the direction of the storyline."

@Saberah wrote:

"This man is too good to be on Generations... Let's hope they're changing the storyline directions and have him in scenes with real actors and serious dialogue."

@Ntukzmn1 commented:

"Le timer is steady chowing moola he doesn't waste time."

@LuthandoNjabulo said:

"Surely he'll get a lead on the next coming season."

@bryan_pro wrote:

"So happy for him, Generations - The Legacy is quite interesting nowadays."

@P_BejaRose added:

"Congratulations to him. He keeps winning!!"

