South African musician DJ Shimza posted a video of himself performing in New York

A large crowd can be seen in the video jamming to Shimza's fire music, and the vibe was definitely amazing to witness

Netizens have taken to the talented DJ's comment section to react to the star's trending clip

DJ Shimza has taken to social media to post about his amazing time in New York. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

DJ Shimza took to Instagram and Twitter to share an exciting video of himself DJing in New York.

Loud music can be heard in the video, and the crowd can be seen getting hyped as Shimza plays his fire mix. Fans are throwing their hands in the air, clearly having the time of their lives, as lights illuminate the dark area.

On Twitter, DJ Shimza shared the following video:

South Africans react

@Luvuyo60294648 said:

"Would love to see yourself perform."

@LiliosaMaseko shared:

"Inspired ❤"

@Itume1eng posted:

"Shimza invite me just once "

@steeze_junior replied:

"Afrotech and SA sounds to the World❤️"

@unclebonez commented:

"I bet you had Miami moving."

@djhotlinh also said:

"Your set was lit!!! Thank you!!! I’m so glad I got to catch you play!!"

@cesar.mejiaa also shared:

"We waiting for you in San Francisco, CA @themidwaysf @shimza.dj"

@dj_nduku_cb3 added:

"Special treatment for Africa ✌️"

DJ Shimza's amazing time in America

DJ Shimza has been posting photos and videos from his incredible trip to America. Of course, photos from his concerts were the most shared. The Star also posted clips depicting his fire performances from Dallas and Chicago.

The Uwrongo hitmaker also stunned many Mzansi people, including famous celebrities, when he revealed that his name had been embedded on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

DJ Shimza shared the following snap on Instagram:

