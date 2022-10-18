Terry Pheto took to social media to express her outrage at the growing number of children being murdered in South Africa

The star shared a screenshot of a popular newspaper front page depicting some of the most well-known recent killings

Many South Africans were enraged by her stance on the issue and dragged her in the comments section

Terry Pheto is being criticised online after saying she fears South African men.

Terry Pheto, an actress and TV producer, has found herself on the wrong side of the internet after sharing her unequivocal views on the recent child killings in South Africa.

The 41-year-old took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Sowetan news publication report. According to the image, 549 children, some of whom were not even a year old, were murdered in the first half of 2022. A startling figure of three children are killed in South Africa every day.

Pheto, clearly shocked by the news, expressed her fear of Mzansi men after reading the newspaper report.

"I fear South African Men more than anything in the world. "

Terry Pheto shared the following post on Twitter:

South Africans drag Terry Pheto for her views

@Neo_Buthelezi said:

"Ahh yes!! Of course, let's forget about all the other foreign men that live among SA men. Especially those who are infamous for being into human trafficking."

@Great_lioness wrote:

"South African Man!!!!!! haibo. Do we only have South African men in SA?"

@ThisIsMduh shared:

"I fully understand where Terry comes from and her anger is justified but guys, we must also remember that it’s not only South African men who reside in SA."

@KeaobakaMaine posted:

"I also fear South African Women more than anything in the world."

@PatricMlungisi1 replied:

"No Sisi, some were murdered by their own mothers."

@KgaabeSello commeneted:

"Sa tlo re gafela...some of the deeds are done by foreign nationals"

@SaleReps also said:

"That's a very broad and unfair statement. Not cool. What if I said I fear X more than anything in this world or a race or a religion? I have never, will never murder anyone. Let alone a child. And I'm a MAN!!"

@dmk_modise also shared:

"Sorry, my sister. Most of the killings are done by illegal foreigners out of the country. South African men are about 1% to 5% are involved in the killing."

