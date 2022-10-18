Ntsiki Mazwai is fed up with the lack of quality in South African TV shows that are currently airing

She revealed this on her timeline when she shared a post criticising content creators for putting out "embarrassing" content

Many people responded to Mazwai's post by saying they no longer watch TV because of the shows on air

Ntsiki Mazwai took to her timeline to criticise South African television content creators for the lack of shows to watch.

Ntsiki Mazwai says South African television content has deteriorated.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the host of the Unpopular Opinion podcast show, said that the shows currently airing in South Africa are not up to standard. According to Mazwai, the quality of shows has declined dramatically over the years. She stated:

"South African TV content has gone to the dogs..... It's embarrassing."

On Twitter, Ntsiki Mazwai shared the following tweet:

Ntsiki Mazwai's followers agree with her opinion on SA TV

Many people agreed with Mazwai's viewpoint in the comments section. Some even claimed that they no longer tune in to SA national TV stations because of the shows they broadcast.

Others simply lambasted television stations for allegedly not providing equal opportunities to content creators, resulting in a cycle of shows from the same creatives.

Netizens commented on Mazwai's post as follows:

@BLOSE_ZN said:

"It’s trash. Even if you were to propose a great show they will bluetick you and steal your idea and fail to execute it."

@osrmsg wrote:

"I don't even watch TV anymore."

@Phatsoana shared:

"I agree only if this is directed at SABC 123 and SABC E"

@AmuMabasa2 posted:

"Under-researched, the creative directors of the Channel, only want to give jobs to their friends. If you are a newcomer, forget about pitching a show... They just want a cheque."

@HectorMphephu replied:

"TV content plus Bad bad actors. Our people cant at all. We are subjected to horrible acting day in and day out."

@KanvasTheArt commented:

"Regressive content. Hypersexuality, drug lords, killers, bo I blew it, cheating. "

@Xolile79464770 a,so said:

"I only watch sports."

@AlexJay08610111 also shared:

"There is really nothing to watch on TV, save for a few nature programs that are constantly on repeat mode."

@gilistoo added:

"American copycats."

