Kanye West's controversial comments about Trevor Noah's ethnicity have sparked a debate in Mzansi

South Africans appear to believe there is nothing wrong with the snarky comments made by the American rapper about the Daily Show host

Many people said Trevor had it coming, and they began citing reasons why everything Kanye said in a viral video was simply true

Mzansi is refusing to defend Trevor Noah against Kanye West's opinions about his race. Image: MEGA and Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Eish! Mzansi people have left Trevor Noah to deal with Kanye West's rage on his own.

Many South Africans took to social media after seeing Ye's video in which he claims that the Daily Show host is not American but simply looks black.

This came after Trevor Noah criticised the American rapper for the anti-Semitic rants about "going death con 3 on Jewish people," reports TshisaLIVE. Trevor said Ye's social media platform of 50 million followers is too large for him to make controversial statements.

On Twitter, @LegendaryEnergy shared the following trending clip:

Mzansi peeps share mixed reactions

@notababelaas said:

"He isn't black. He is coloured. A mix between black and white."

@VuyaniNgcatshe shared:

"Trevor never claimed to be an American and I don't think he wants to be one. Trevor is just there to work and he does his work perfectly all the time. Kanye West must just look after his health, as he looks like he is losing it."

@Smokey058 posted:

"Anything this guy says should be taken in the same light as what Trump says. Delete and move to spam folder."

@CdeMbuso wrote:

"Trevor had it coming. If he can say whatever he wants about people, he must expect people to say whatever they want about him. He's not American, and ever since Trump left office, he's been struggling with content."

@KalahariOne commented:

"I see nothing wrong with what Ye said about Trevor. He does look black, and NOT from the US. America doesn't play these South African 'colored' games. Trevor is also culturally black(Xhosa), no matter how many times he tells us his deadbeat father is Swiss."

@ochiengpin also said:

"Has he said that of Elon Musk or is this only reserved for Black Africans? Very many successful people in America in entertainment, sports & big tech are not from America."

@LeeReloaded01 also shared:

"You can’t tease people and expect them not to retaliate."

@NkhosiYemkhatsi also posted:

"What most seem to not understand is that in America "black" means "black American"; if you're not part of the black American culture, you're an immigrant from Africa, you are African. So he's not wrong, we're just using different definitions."

@TheOnlyNgcamane added:

"There are real issues in his home country he can't even talk about but he is always talking about Gossip."

SA's hilarious reactions to Maphorisa being named one of Mzansi's top 10 hottest female celebrities

South Africa will never be able to overcome the perception that it is a film rather than a country, reported Briefly News.

DJ Maphorisa, a popular Mzansi celebrity and Amapiano star, recently made the top ten list of South Africa's hottest female celebs, which made social media users laugh.

Because Phori is a man, the tweet shared by a popular Mzansi Twitter influencer brought Twitter to a halt. Phori's name is listed alongside the most beautiful Mzansi female celebrities, including Minnie Dlamini, Pearl Thusi, Nomzamo Mbatha, and many more, in the screenshot shared by @ChrisExcel102.

