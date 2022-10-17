Famous TikTokker Chad Jones busted some moves with his mom in a video that had peeps digging the fun family vibes

His account is very popular on the platform, racking up over 1.5 million followers and 13.9 million total likes

Peeps across the country commented about his amazing dance skills and shared how much they loved him and his family

Famous TikTokker Chad Jones busted some moves with his mom, and Mzansi was digging the wholesome family fun they brought.

Famous TikTokker Chad Jones dished out fire moves with his mom in a video Mzansi adored.

Source: UGC

chadjones957 loves dancing with his loved ones, and you can see this when looking at his popular page where the TikTok was uploaded. Peeps also commented how his dance moves were similar to that of how Zulu people perform their traditional dance

Chad's presence on the platform is nothing short of amazing. He has over 1.5 million followers and over 13 million likes from all his videos combined. What makes it more amazing is how much South African-orientated content he covers.

He doesn't just dance on the platform too. He posts comedic skits about relatable situations, but his slick moves really do the numbers on the platform.

South Africans had a lot of positive things to say about him and his family. See the comments below:

nqobilenokuthula1 said:

" I love your mother a lot."

Cthe mentioned:

"Wish I can dance with you one day☺️"

Mauraza Maureen Ncha commented:

"My everyday mood Video for me please "

Mr Kay posted:

"Clean The facial expresion for me takes it home."

pheladi shared:

"How on earth are both you and your mother more South African than me "

Gladwyn Paul said:

"This is proper bro. your mom "

user Dee commented:

"Mum is such a good vibe "

Sabelo mentioned:

" I think now you can try or speak Zulu language"

fabulousg5 shared:

"My favourite dancers"

