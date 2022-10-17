Widely loved duo, Josh and Caroline had people in stitches with another one of their priceless prank clips

Josh had people hoot as his car while he took Caroline for a drive, and he told her it was because they are famous

Seeing Caroline beam with that fame glow left fans in fits of laughter, expressing their love for the two of them

A young Mzansi man named Josh pranked his beloved domestic worker Caroline. While the two are a Mzansi social media favourite, they are definitely not famous enough to have people hooting constantly when they leave the house… or are they?

Josh and Caroline had Mzansi gushing over their bond after they dropped another hilarious clip. Image: TikTok / Josh and Caroline

Source: UGC

Josh taped a sign to the back of his car which said: “pranking a friend, please hoot.” And put Caroline in the car and went for a little drive.

Recording the whole thing, Josh got Caroline looking a tad stressed when multiple cars hooted at them. Caroline asked Josh if something was wrong with the car, it was then that he suggested people were hooting to say hi as they knew who she was.

Josh shared the clip on TikTok. Caroline’s second-of-fame face and giggle are priceless!

Josh and Caroline fans could not get enough of the prank clip

Fans were here for this prank. Seeing Caroline believe for a minute that she was famous enough to have people hoot at her was everything. These two are such a vibe, and SA peeps just adore them.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@Tyrell said:

“It’s her laugh for me! ”

@Mindset Matters said:

“Caroline's laugh”

@sybz said:

“Lol absolutely love you guys.”

@Kerry Glass said:

“ I love your videos. Thanks guys.”

@ said:

“Hihihihi lol celebrity ”

@Chelsea G said:

“ Her face at the end!! She was on cloud 9!!”

