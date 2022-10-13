A grateful man felt special when his girlfriend sent him delicious lunch at work even though he had to pay for it

Twitter user @Malcolm__Good shared pictures of the lunch along with a caption in which he expressed his selfless gratitude

Some women had a good laugh at how sassy the lady was to send lunch and then make him pay, they love her energy

It’s the thought that counts, right? One man held onto that saying when he was surprised with lunch at work by bae that he had to pay for.

A sweet man had to pay for his own lunch but was grateful that bae sent it.

You don’t have to go buy an expensive bouquet of flowers, picking a flower hits the same as it is the thought that makes the impact, not the size of the gesture… while, at least to some.

Twitter user @Malcolm__Good shared pictures of the awesome lunch that bae got sent to his work. In the caption he explained that she made him pay for the lunch, however, he felt special nonetheless.

“So my Girlfriend decided to get me lunch on Mr D, and babe girl did a cash payment

“But it’s The Thought that counts right ”

The women of Mzansi can’t get enough of the lady’s vibe

While men shook their heads and laughed in the comments, the women of Mzansi feel they had found their leader. Lol, this woman’s ways had people cracking up.

Take a look at some of the hilarious responses:

@_Kgali said:

“She used her data bathong ”

@zeema_kay said:

“We are not good people @TheDash13 ”

@jennifer_modise said:

“ love this for her.”

@Bundleofmilly said:

“I need her to lead women's conference ”

@Cheri_Tea said:

“A focused hun!”

