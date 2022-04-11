Popular South African social media users Josh and Caroline shared a video of their latest online challenge

A video shows the funny pair change outfits along to the beat of the song Out the Box by Roddy Rich

The final outfit change had peeps laughing out loud as the young man sported his favourite aunt’s uniform

Much-loved TikTokers Josh and Caroline are back with another video that has peeps admiring their creativity.

In a video shared recently on their joint TikTok account @joshandcaroline, the pair is seen doing a fun challenge as they change roles, much to their online audience’s surprise.

TikTokers, Josh and Caroline had peeps amused at their latest online challenge. Image: @joshandcaroline/TikTok

The clip shows them changing outfits along to the beat of the song Out the Box by Roddy Rich. However, it is the last outfit change that had peeps in stitches as Caroline changes into Josh’s threads and Josh into Caroline’s domestic worker uniform.

The post has over 160.4K views and has Saffas pleasantly entertained. Check out the video and some of the comments below:

Azzy responded:

“I still remember rule no 1 don’t trust anyone.”

Reyes Del Mañana remarked:

“Dog painting changing colours.”

Carol Nziyana commented:

“What's happening in this house??”

Tebogo Themba686 reacted:

“Y'all are the best.”

PK Makhanya wrote:

“This bond that you have is beautiful, never stop treating her like this, man we appreciate you.”

Helen shared:

“Loving it guys! Keep up the great videos.”

Beingme031 said:

“You guys are so fun.”

