A video of a woman doing the popular Trigger Challenge has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The stunner is seen doing the popular “leg up, booty shake and fake sneeze” dance move to the track Trigger by DJ Karri

She won over the love and praise of many online users who were mesmerised by her beauty, hair, and moves

A woman’s rendition of the trendy Trigger Dance Challenge won her scores of adoring fans.

Source: UGC

The stunner with the handle @j_mela took to TikTok to share a video of herself doing the popular “leg up, booty shake and fake sneeze” dance move to the track Trigger by DJ Karri.

The clip gained a lot of traction as it boasted over 4.1M views on the video focused app at the time of publication. Check it out below:

Peeps flooded the post, showing the gorgeous lady and her amazing afro love:

Lifewithtink said:

“How y'all gone ask if that's a wig y'all can tell that's ha real hair clearly she has shown her hair before.”

Barbaracarterchap wrote:

“What a beautiful black Queen, love your whole vibe.”

user8055879833439 reacted:

“I LOVE your hair!”

user7957664489730 commented:

“Tiktok own by South African neh.”

dmosley362 reacted:

“This Afro is giving me life sis.”

Selam replied:

“Sis I neeeed that dress!!”

adrianphillips500 shared:

“Killing it love it, queen.”

Solomon Fenner responded:

“BEAUTIFUL.”

Source: Briefly News