Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane officially launched The Botlhale Foundation

The media personality revealed that she, too, is a survivor of violence and cyberbullies

Thobejane's attempted murder suspect awaits their next court date on Friday, 11 July 2025

Tebogo Thobejane's foundation will be centred around giving survivors a safe space.

Tebogo Thobejane launches foundation

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane's foundation is in full swing. The star has announced that she has officially launched The Botlhale Foundation.

As a victim of violence and cyberbullying, Thobejane understands the pain many victims carry. She recently revealed on Instagram that this is a safe space for all the victims like herself.

"Over the past months — and even years — I have been a victim. A victim of violence. A victim of bullying. A victim of emotional, psychological, and public abuse. I have lived through things many wouldn’t survive. And still, I rise."

Tebogo Thobejane shared that she had to endure pain, being silenced and betrayal. She said surviving this does not mean that the pain goes away.

"In a country where being a South African woman is one of the most dangerous identities to hold — where gender-based violence, trauma, and silence are normalised — I have come to realise that there is no cavalry. No one is checking in. No one is asking: Are you okay? Are you safe? Are you coping?"

Tebogo's aim is clear: to be the voice for many young girls like herself, who do not have the voice to speak up. Her foundation aims at fitting online bullies as well as offline, protecting those who are vulnerable, raising awareness on trauma, mental health and offering survivors support.

“'Botlhale'means wisdom — and this foundation is built on the wisdom that healing starts with truth. I will not be silenced anymore. My story, like many others, deserves dignity, justice, and light.”

She calls on other people to join the fight and help amplify the cause.

Update on Tebogo's botched assassination

Controversial tenderpreneur Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala will be appearing at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 11 July 2025.

He is reportedly linked to the alleged hit on media personality Tebogo Thobejane in October 2023. Tebogo and associates were travelling home from Saints Champagne Lounge in Sandton when Thobejane's vehicle was shot at.

In total, there are four suspects in the alleged shooting: Matlala's wife, Tsakani Matlala, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela.

The wife is out on bail of R20,000, but the other suspects did not apply for it. The accused will be appearing at the upcoming hearing on Friday. The case will be transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

Tebogo Thobejane has announced the launch of the Botlhale Foundation.

Tebogo accuses Inno of harrassmemt

Source: Briefly News