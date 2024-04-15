Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has pledged to take a firm stance against online bullying

The star, who is currently residing in Dubai, has started an online campaign where she spoke against bullying

Tebogo relocated from South Africa to Dubai because she felt unsafe living in the country after she got shot at

Online bullying is something Tebogo Thobejane is looking to eliminate. The actress has had enough of this heinous act, saying it has destroyed far too many families.

Tebogo reveals intentions to stop bullying

Look out, trolls, the time for online bullying is coming to an end - If Tebogo Thobejane has her way. The former Muvhango actress, Tebogo Thobejane, took to Instagram to share her intentions to fight online bullies.

In her lengthy statement, Tebogo stated that such acts lead to depression, violence and loss of family structure. Thobejane has pledged to take a firm stance against online bullying, and she is adamant about this.

"While social media can be fun, it also has a dark side, it can lead to depression, tear families apart, and even result in violence. Those who bully online often crave attention, but in reality, they have no right to judge others."

Thobejane says bullies have no place in society

Her campaign aims to strip bullies away from their so-called power and displace them among civilians.

"It’s time to hold them accountable. It’s not easy, but I’m committed to making our streets safer. Together, we can ensure a better future for generations to come. They don't belong among civilians."

Tebogo currently resides in Dubai after relocating from South Africa for her and her family's safety.

Tebogo denies being broke in Dubai

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane responded to claims that she is broke in Dubai. She quickly deleted her post on Instagram and denied the rumours of being down and out.

Tebogo claimed that she is dealing with a lot and that her haters find amusement in seeing her suffer.

"My life has been turned upside down, and my misery seems to be a popular narrative. I experienced an attack, and now I am grappling with intense anxiety as I strive to rebuild my life."

