Springboks captain Siya Kolisi returns to lead the team, bringing both inspiration and questions about his form and role

Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth is set to edge closer to becoming South Africa’s most capped player, marking a major moment in Bok history

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with rugby fanatic Thabiso Mokoena, who explained the importance of the coming game to both Kolisi and Etzebeth

As South Africa prepares to take on Georgia in Mbombela this Saturday, Briefly News spoke to longtime rugby enthusiast Thabiso Mokoena about what makes this Test more than just another fixture on the calendar.

“Siya Kolisi’s return to the field is huge for the team and the fans,” Thabiso said.

“After his neck injury, there were real doubts about whether he’d come back at all, let alone at his best. But seeing him back on the pitch is a sign that he’s fought through the toughest times. It’s a reminder of how important his leadership is, not just on the scoreboard but in guiding the team.”

But it’s not just Kolisi who will be in the spotlight this weekend. Veteran lock Eben Etzebeth is set to make history as he edges closer to becoming the most capped Springbok of all time.

“Tomorrow will be special for Eben,” Thabiso noted.

“He’s been a rock in the Springbok pack for years. To become the most capped player is a testament to his durability and consistency at the highest level. It’s a big moment for him personally, but also for South African rugby.”

Thabiso highlighted the significance of the experienced core in this match, especially given Rassie Erasmus’s decision to reshuffle the side heavily.

“With fifteen changes from the team that played Italy, it’s clear Rassie is looking to build depth and test new players,” he said.

“Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe, and Neethling Fouché will all earn their first caps in a tough Test environment. Georgia is known for their physicality and set-piece strength — there won’t be any easy moments.”

He also spoke about Cobus Wiese, starting at No. 8 in place of his suspended brother Jasper Wiese.

“Cobus has a big opportunity to prove himself. It’s not easy stepping in under these circumstances, but moments like these can define a player’s career.”

The mix of youth and experience is something Thabiso believes will be vital for the Springboks’ future.

“You’ve got veterans like Kolisi, Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende who provide stability and know-how. Then you have younger players like Canan Moodie, Grant Williams, and Sacha Mngomezulu who bring energy and fresh talent. This balance is exactly what the team needs moving forward.”

He warned that Georgia will not be an easy opponent.

“They’re physical and relentless in contact. If the Springboks aren’t fully focused, they could be in for a tough game. It’s a good test for both the newcomers and the established players.”

When asked about the overall importance of the match, Thabiso said:

“This game is about more than just the result. It’s about building the squad, giving experience to new players, and celebrating milestones like Etzebeth’s. But most of all, it’s about the team coming together and showing that they’re ready to compete at the highest level — no matter who’s on the field".

Source: Briefly News