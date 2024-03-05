Former Muvhango star Tebogo Thobejane slammed claims of her being droke in Dubai

The star responded in a now-deleted post on Instagram and denied the rumours of being down and out

Tebogo shared that she is dealing with a lot, and her misery has now turned into a popular narrative for people

Tebogo Thobejane has responded to claims of her being broke in Dubai. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

The former Muvhango actress seems to be facing difficulties in Dubai after sharing a video of herself living her best life and enjoying her time there.

Tebogo responds to claims of her struggling in Dubai

Social media has been buzzing as Tebogo Thobejane was the talk of the town after she shared with Briefly News about her overcoming the bullying she received online and launching an anti-bullying campaign.

Recently, the star trended after a close source to her went to the media and claimed that she was struggling to maintain her lifestyle in Dubai and was considering coming back home to South Africa to either hustle or find a full-time job, but Thobejane responded to the claims and slammed them saying admitting to be going through a lot, but she isn't struggling in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram page, Tebogo addressed the rumours and wrote:

"I am currently navigating through challenging circumstances, and it's evident that there is widespread concern about my survival and financial struggles. Let's confront these issues directly and discuss them openly. My life has been turned upside down, and my misery seems to be a popular narrative.

"I experienced an attack, and now I am grappling with intense anxiety as I strive to rebuild my life. I acknowledge that, as a public figure, my life is part of your entertainment, and I willingly signed up for that. Fair enough.While I typically avoid discussing it, I currently have a pending case and am prioritizing my family and career development. Contrary to some narratives, I never expressed any intention of leaving the country, and it's essential that this misconception is corrected.

" Following the trauma I've endured, I believe I have the right to focus on my healing. Instead of concentrating on my personal situation, let's direct our attention to the broader issues in our country, particularly the concerning frequency of violence against women. But, if I’m struggling financially, donations are welcome."

Lerato Kganyago accuses Tebogo Thobejane of taking her hubby

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago accused Tebogo Thobejane of being a homewrecker.

The Metro FM presenter claimed the club owner and media personality took her hubby, Thami Ndlala. In a video, the TV presenter blamed Tebogo for all the problems in her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News