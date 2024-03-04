Media personality Tebogo Thobejane is allegedly struggling to maintain her lifestyle in Dubai

A source close to the star said Tebogo complained about the high cost of living in Dubai and how weak the South African currency is against Dirham

The source also shared that Thobejane has considered coming back home to Mzansi to either hustle or find a full-time job

Tebogo Thobejane is allegedly struggling in Dubai as the cost of living is high. Image: @tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

The former Muvhango actress seems to be facing difficulties in Dubai after sharing a video of herself living her best life and enjoying her time there.

Tebogo Thobejane allegedly struggling in Dubai

Social media has been buzzing as Tebogo Thobejane was the talk of town after she shared with Briefly News about her overcoming the bullying she received online and launching an anti-bullying campaign.

Recently, the news and gossip page MDNews shared that the star is allegedly struggling in Dubai as the cost of living is too high on that side. A source close to the star shared that Tebogo complained about how weak the South African currency is against Dirham and how she can't maintain her lifestyle anymore:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"beef and hate towards her was unbearable. She has been complaining about the high cost of living and how weak the South African currency is compared to the Dirham, the currency in Dubai."

The source also mentioned that the star has considered coming back home to either hustle or find a full-time job, and the star has refused to comment on the allegations.

Netizens react to Thobejane struggling in Dubai

After the news was shared online, many social media users weighed in on the matter. See some of their reactions below:

@Ihhashi_Turkei questioned:

"Was she not recruiting people to come join her in Dubai kanti she’s suffering naye? Weh."

@Davidzaga_ wrote:

"Sex doesn't sell like it used anymore, she must come back home."

@messenger_iam said:

"Please tell her to just come back home."

@LessonOwl shared:

"Haibo I thought she announced last year and said she will never ever come back."

@NewAgeArt2 commented:

"Rich life isn't easy that side at Dubai even if you leeching off men."

@simo60061114 mentioned:

"The booty market is going slow for her. She can't lure in the rich Habibi in bed."

Lerato Kganyago accuses Tebogo Thobejane of taking her hubby

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago accused Tebogo Thobejane of being a homewrecker.

The Metro FM presenter claimed the club owner and media personality took her hubby, Thami Ndlala. In a video, the TV presenter blamed Tebogo for all the problems in her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News