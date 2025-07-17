The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV stars Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams have ended their friendship

A video of Jojo crying about the end of her and Nonku Williams' friendship has gone viral on Instagram

Social media users and fans have reacted to the video, comforting an emotionally distraught Jojo

After announcing the end of her and Nonku Williams' friendship, Jojo Robinson penned an emotional letter to her. Little did anyone know just how deep the situation was, as Robinson was drenched in tears.

An Instagram blog, Maphepha Ndaba, posted a video of Jojo crying while addressing some of the hurtful things Nonku said at the reunion. Williams allegedly said the friendship was just for show, despite being inseparable from one another on and off air.

After the reunion special, Jojo addressed speculations that she never valued her friendship with Nonku. She mentioned how their kids were friends, showing how deep their bond was. However, Jo said that there is no animosity between her and Nonku, and she wishes nothing but the best for her.

Netizens comfort Jojo

The video, which was posted on Wednesday, 16 July, had many people emotional, wondering whether Nonku even has an ounce of remorse. Even The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Christal Kay, comforted Jojo and offered a shoulder to cry on.

"Sorry, my love! I feel for you and totally understand. I am here for you. As you know, I went through a season with both of them."

Nonku is yet to delete any of their photos on Instagram, while Jojo seems to have removed them from hers and even unfollowed her.

Below are some of the heartfelt reactions from fans and social media users:

Esenhle Mbengo sighed:

"Yho!! This is triggering. Loving someone wholeheartedly only to get dumped like a hot potato. I hope she stays strong and doesn’t go after Nonku for closure."

Fikile Moesha said:

"Askies, Jo. Hopefully, Nonku will take back her words and make things right with you, or you will find a sisterhood that embraces the inclusion of differences. Especially in relation, and belief systems."

Stella N added:

"For a white South African, you are amazing for representing the many black and white South Africans who prioritise love, respect, humanity, and the resilience to not coexist but to genuinely share a life beyond colour. When you are done going through these emotions, slip back into enjoying all your blessings. South Africa loves you, and we know that you know that."

Ella Dzhombe comforted:

"Friendship breakups hurt so much, especially if you were genuine and loved the person. Sometimes, not even the money you have can fix it and fill in the gap. Hope she bounces back and finds a genuine friendship that will turn into real sisterhood, I mean every girl deserves a genuine friendship/sisterhood."

Shatadi MP argued:

"I am not a Nonku fan anymore because I'm constantly thinking what did JoJo do to her to deserve this. Love and light to you, Jo. You deserve so much better."

Jojo shows love to Londie

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson showed love to her fellow castmate and friend, Londie London.

After Londie London released a new song, Izandla, Jojo said she was proud of her and she told her on Instagram. The two ladies have formed a relationship on Season 5 of the hit reality TV show.

