A video of a domestic worker and a young man attempting a strange canoeing stunt has been doing the rounds online

The pair are seen attempting to get on the narrow water vessel in the swimming pool but struggle and hilariously grab hold of each other

The dramatic and epic fail of an adventure was posted on TikTok and had Mzansi social media users amused

A strange yet hilarious stunt between a young man and a domestic worker left South African online users chortling.

A video of their adventure was shared on TikTok by @carolinewideawake and sees Caroline, the domestic, together with the young man, attempting to get on a canoe in the swimming pool.

A domestic worker's failed attempt at canoeing had Mzansi entertained. Image: @carolinewideawake/TikTok

Their voyage was doomed from the start as the two battled to even get into the small narrow water vessel. They hilariously stumble and grab hold of each other for dear life while trying to record the whole disaster. The dramatic background music, My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion from the movie Titanic, added the cherry on top!

The funny post had over 218.7K views on TikTok at the time of publication, and social media users poured in their positive comments and reactions.

Cindz_011 said:

“Caroline uyazithanda izinto.”

Lerato Mohapi reacted:

“Caroline wabantu shem.”

Judy Bubb replied:

“Caroline is a whole vibe. It might be time to consider offering Caroline danger pay.”

Nonhlanhla Kabini wrote:

“I know she's thinking "Yaz uzong'bulala lomfana womuntu".”

Thee Cooking Journal commented:

“The background song dramatic I tell you.”

Catlady_maryna remarked:

“The laundry on the balcony blowing in the wind.”

Christelle Van Nieke asked:

“How is this not the most watched video on TT?”

Glory_koena99 said:

“You made my evening.”

Dinny dee reacted:

“Titanic.”

