A side-splitting video of a man creating his own mode of transport has social media users howling

The man in the video can be seen walking on top of a tyre and South Africans believe it might be a genius way to save on fuel

Social media users shared their thoughts and hilarious comments on the video that was shared by the group, SA Long distance Truckers

An innovative man might have found the solution to South Africa’s fuel price woes.

Mzansi was in stitches after a video showing a man, who appears to be dressed in a suit, casually walking on top of a tyre while in motion was shared on social media.

A video of a man walking on a tyre was shared on social media and has Mzansi weak. Image: Facebook/SA Long distance Truckers

Source: Facebook

The Facebook group SA Long distance Truckers shared the post and South Africans cannot deal. The post has gained hundreds of reactions and views.

“A new way we will be saving on fuel,” said the group on social media.

In the video, two men can be heard laughing while driving alongside the man. Social media users could not contain their laughter after seeing the hilarious post.

Simz Nomafu Mbomvu commented:

“What the hell on the planet earth is going on here.”

Hennie Van Zyl shared:

“They going to steal your wheel!”

Njabulo Mabaso posted:

“But he's taking more steps. more than a person walking.”

Sandra Smit said:

“Imagine getting a puncture.”

Mlungisy Leuthold Cotsa added:

“With my weight, I can't do a single run.”

Yinhla Ya Goodman Mpenyana commented:

“A helmet is needed.”

John van der Hoeven said:

"Smooth ride."

“I’m enjoying this”: Mzansi reacts to hilarious videos, locals imitate WWE stars

Briefly News previously reported on another humorous clip. South Africans are creative people in nature and that comes to the fore in a viral video where two guys are seen playing a game of wrestling.

The video is nicely captured and shows a story where the two creative guys erected a beautiful stage mimicking that of World Wrestling Entertainment, also knowns as Smackdown. As posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip is collecting funny reactions and Briefly News headed to the comments section to pick up a few remarks.

The guys really planned their thing and as one comes to enter the stage, there’s some fire that’s seen burning on the floor of the stage. At the same time, the action tells that the two lads also rehearsed their tricks and tactics.

