A drunk man found himself in a tight spot after falling asleep in-between a truck's tyres during the early hours of the morning

A truckers group took to social media to share a picture of the man who looked comfortable in the unusual spot

Some social media users found the post hilarious while others were concerned about the man's mental health

A man who had apparently partied a bit too hard found a comfy spot in-between a truck’s tyres to take a nap.

A picture of the man still asleep was posted on the Facebook page, SA Long Distance Truckers.

A drunk man decided to take a nap between a trailer truck's tyres and social media cannot deal. Image: Facebook/SA Long distance Truckers

Source: Facebook

The group shared on social media urging other truck drivers to be cautious after finding the man napping during the early hours of the morning. The post read:

“Guys be careful where you park and double-check. This drunk clown decided to rest between the wheels of a trucker’s trailer.”

Social media users share their thoughts on the unusual napping place

Social media users had mixed reactions with some concerned about the man’s safety and others finding the situation hilarious.

Bonza Keitumetse commented:

“Let's drink responsibly, truckers, to avoid these unnecessary incidents, dangerous accidents... much love and respect to each and every trucker out there, let's continue to drive economies on the wheels.”

Mo Trokbevok Haffejee said:

“That's why a quick inspection around the truck after having parked for a while is vital.”

Ntsako Valoi posted:

“He wanted some good beating with cold water.”

Gysman Joellin shared:

“He fell asleep guarding his wheels lol.”

Alec Samuel added:

“No, no, no. The truck’s brakes are bad. This guy is helping to prevent it from rolling.”

