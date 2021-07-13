Yoh: Video of Looters Taking a Nap After Drinking Stolen Booze Has SA Stunned

A viral clip of looters passing out after over-indulging in stolen alcohol is causing a stir on social media

Looking at the clip, it seems the gentleman continue to sleep as chaos ensues in the background

Mzansi social media users were definitely not impressed and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

As videos of the looting action currently overwhelming South Africa continue to surface, one clip of a man lying drunk on the floor in the midst of the chaos has definitely left Mzansi with a few questions.

Local vigilantes are getting drunk on Mzansi's streets. Images: @ECR_Newswatch/Twitter

was first shared by @ECR_Newswatch.

"Some looters have passed out after overly indulging in free stolen alcohol," they wrote.

Social media users were left absolutely awe-struck and shared their thoughts on the situation. Check out some of the comments below:

@yolothang said:

"Free Jacob Zuma now?"

@linda_whealan said:

"And the police can't even catch them."

@Acolitus said:

"The barbarism."

@reecedeclan1 said:

"They should be arrested now."

Heartbreaking moment man loses his business to vandalism: #PrayforSA

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a local businessman has definitely got Mzansi feeling sympathetic after snaps of his ransacked eatery were shared online. The former Orlando Pirates player, Lucky Lekgwathi is just one of many victims of the recent looting spree devastating South Africans.

Heading online, Andile Zwane shared the saddening story.

"I remember Lucky Lekgwathi being excited about this business. It was just a couple of months ago. Dreams shattered," he captioned the post.

Zwane goes on to post a picture of the businessman standing amongst the rubble and what's left of his storefront.

South Africans were definitely sympathetic and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Katlego Bontle Remofilwe Rammusi said:

"Eish bra... Imagine some of the business loans people had to take to start up their businesses."

Tebogo Marakalla said:

"Sad."

Maximillian Thabiso Rabalago said:

"Andile Zwane orcement is obviously overwhelmed and outnumbered because they're simultaneously dispatched to various spaces and areas..... yet people have a problem with SANDF being deployed citing that they'll kill and harass people....You'll only be worried about SANDF if you're a criminal yourself."

Andile Zwane said:

"It's terrible. Some have used their retrenchment funds to start small businesses and poof."

Tumi Blaker said:

"Years from now they will be mocking him to have spent his money reckless,forgetting they are the ones who looted his store."

Thabo J Choma said:

"The after-effects are gonna be felt for a long time to come."

