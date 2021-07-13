Heartbreaking Moment Man Loses His Business to Vandalism: #PrayforSA

A once thriving entrepreneur has become yet another victim of the recent attack on local businesses

The restaurant owners small business had been vandalised by looters in Mzansi's recent wave of destruction

Social media users took to the comments section with many empathising with the poor man

A local businessman has definitely got Mzansi feeling sympathetic after snaps of his ransacked eatery were shared online. The former Orlando Pirates player, Lucky Lekgwathi is just one of many victims of the recent looting spree devastating South Africans.

This local man has had his business destroyed in a recent protest. Images: lucky_lekgwathi14/Instagram

Source: Instagram

, Andile Zwane shared the saddening story.

"I remember Lucky Lekgwathi being excited about this business. It was just a couple of months ago. Dreams shattered," he captioned the post.

Zwane goes on to post a picture of the businessman standing amongst the rubble and what's left of his storefront.

South Africans were definitely sympathetic and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Katlego Bontle Remofilwe Rammusi said:

"Eish bra... Imagine some of the business loans people had to take to start up their businesses."

Tebogo Marakalla said:

"Sad."

Maximillian Thabiso Rabalago said:

"Andile Zwane orcement is obviously overwhelmed and outnumbered because they're simultaneously dispatched to various spaces and areas..... yet people have a problem with SANDF being deployed citing that they'll kill and harass people....You'll only be worried about SANDF if you're a criminal yourself."

Andile Zwane said:

"It's terrible. Some have used their retrenchment funds to start small businesses and poof."

Tumi Blaker said:

"Years from now they will be mocking him to have spent his money reckless,forgetting they are the ones who looted his store."

Thabo J Choma said:

"The after-effects are gonna be felt for a long time to come."

Video of cops helping looters escape during protest: "This country is a joke"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported as the looting of local businesses becomes increasingly more prevalent across the country, it's natural for South Africans to want a little reassurance from our police force. However, one video of what seems to be a police officer helping looters escape a local shop after vandalising it definitely has Mzansi troubled.

Heading online, @_Tshwarelo04 shared the clip.

"SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE helping criminals escape from the police, this country is a joke," he captioned the incriminating video.

In the video, looters climb out the broken window of what appears to be a clothing shop while members of the police force direct them out.

The clip fuelled a wave of reactions online.

@Diaryofazulugal said:

"But how many can they arrest? Be realistic..."

@trump_zuma said:

"They know something we don’t know."

@TSELE67603939 said:

"Where is Bheki Cele?"

@African82970734 said:

"Apparently, Matamela is sayings these are old videos."

@ZuluOratile said:

"After all, they will sleep in the same neighbourhood so they are just being their brothers' keeper."

@Kiraguify said:

"He's smart enough not to engage in a fight he can't win!"

@jozitube said:

"Awua, these are kids hle! He probably felt sorry for them."

