Social media users found themselves questioning the legitimacy of Eva Modika's recent plea for help

The influencer-turned-DJ asked for assistance to return to South Africa after being stranded in Dubai due to escalating tensions in the Middle East that resulted in a temporary suspension of travels

However, her recent social media posts led several followers to believe that she may not be in as much crisis as she had previously claimed

Eva Modika's social media posts raised questions online. Images: evamodika

What started as a desperate plea for government intervention has quickly spiralled into a heated social media debate, as many find themselves questioning the legitimacy of Eva Modika’s recent calls for help.

In a statement dated 28 February 2026, the influencer claimed to be stranded in Dubai due to escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, affecting the Middle East and surrounding areas within the UAE.

Eva said she has also been affected after recently travelling to Dubai for work and birthday festivities.

"These developments have had a direct impact on tourists and professionals like myself who are currently in Dubai for work purposes."

However, her recent social media posts suggested that despite the rising tensions and concerns for her safety, she was still finding time to document her luxury lifestyle, which struck a nerve with the public.

While she spoke of being in a "distressing and deeply challenging situation," followers pointed to her upbeat birthday posts on Instagram as evidence that her reality didn't match her desperate plea for help. One follower reacted, "You seem to be doing well. Happy birthday, gorgeous."

Another follower wrote, "They said you're stuck in Dubai, they really don't know who you are. I told them that could never happen, you're a big girl, and you know the big boys."

Eva responded with a pinching hand emoji, which translates to a digital "clock it" - a popular social media expression used to signal that someone has accurately called out the truth or captured the vibe perfectly.

Social media users are sceptical about Eva Modika's apparent crisis in Dubai. Image: evamodika

Further reports emerged that a missile struck a hotel in Dubai, leading to the suspension of public events. This, according to Modika, resulted in her losing approximately R250,000 in earnings.

However, sceptical social media users were quick to point out the disconnect between her desperate plea for government evacuation and her ongoing soft life posts.

See Eva Modika's posts below.

Social media reacts to Eva Modika's posts

Online users were sceptical about whether Eva was indeed in crisis.

busi_majola said:

"Hey, I'm so tired, I was writing to the President. Let me stop and focus on the birthday."

thando.044 wrote:

"Even when stuck in Dubai, content is life."

soniabossy was confused:

"Should we call the President or wish you a happy birthday, Beyoncé?"

ornathy_ asked:

"I beg, madam, now I'm confused! Are you alright now, or do you still need help? Because we're busy reposting so that the President can bring you back home."

official_tebzap_the_deejay asked:

"Did Ramaphosa reply to your call for help, sisters?"

