Grace Mondlana faced backlash for allegedly misleading her supporters about the ownership of her home

After documenting her latest video, moving out of her apartment, several users were confused, claiming the influencer said she had bought it

Meanwhile, her loyal supporters came in with guns blazing to defend her in the comment section

Grace Mondlana faced intense backlash after moving out of her apartment. Images: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

Renowned influencer Grace Mondlana once again found herself trending for the wrong reasons, and this time, she's accused of lying to her fans.

The award-winning content creator faced intense backlash on social media after it was alleged that she had misled her supporters about buying the apartment she had been living in.

This, after she shared footage of herself on 28 February 2026, packing her belongings into a moving truck, ready to officially move out of the lavish Centurion property.

In the caption, Grace reflected on the emotional weight of starting a new chapter at a new home, no matter how many times she had done it. She highlighted her commitment to growth, emphasising that while saying goodbye to a familiar space is never easy, she is more than willing to embrace the discomfort of change if it means aligning with her bigger vision for the future.

"Always a bittersweet moment moving out, no matter how many times I’ve done it before, but I’ll do it again & again to suit my personal goals."

However, according to Musa Khawula and several critics, the 25-year-old influencer had lied about the apartment being hers, claiming she misled her supporters.

"Grace Mondlana reveals that she's moving out of her apartment after dubbing and convincing her lil followers that she has purchased the apartment."

Grace Mondlana is accused of lying to her supporters about owning her apartment. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

It was alleged that Grace mentioned the purchase in one of her TikTok videos and received congratulatory messages from fans despite not revealing the truth about the apartment's ownership.

The move sparked a heated debate online, as critics and fans clashed over the true nature of her departure, which Grace alleged was due to her revoking the offer to purchase the unit.

While her supporters celebrate her levelling up to a new space, sceptical social media investigators revisited previous claims about her "owning" the unit, with some pointing out that one doesn't typically "move out" of a property they supposedly purchased as a permanent asset.

Briefly News contacted Grace Mondlala for a comment, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Watch Grace Mondlana's video below.

Social media weighs in on Grace Mondlana drama

Critics were quick to call Grace Mondlana out for allegedly misleading her supporters and lying about owning the apartment. Read their comments below.

RealMadamCoco posted:

"Grace is doing anything for content."

SandyTlang was sceptical:

"She says she revoked her offer to purchase because it was no longer a priority for her to purchase property for private use. Funny thing, she still has to go rent another property for private use mos?"

SakiSoulM noted:

"You can't wear designer, eat out in high-end restaurants, drive a big car and afford to build a home. This generation wants to have it all at once and end up suffocating. One step at a time."

Foxy_O wrote:

"Influencers and lies."

manando__ said:

"Grace is good with content, but she lives a lot for the internet."

Meanwhile, her supporters did not let her down, rushing to the comments to defend her right to change her mind and saying she owed no one an explanation. They emphasised that whether she owned the apartment or was in the process of buying it, her success as a content creator remains undeniable.

Grace Mondlana allegedly ignores school kids

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of Grace Mondlana's awkward encounter with several school kids.

The content creator was accused of ignoring the students, sparking a heated debate online.

Source: Briefly News